Luna Gold Corp. und JDL Gold Corp. meldeten am Freitag, dass die Anteilseigner beider Unternehmen für die Anfang Februar angekündigte Transaktion gestimmt haben. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird es einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen geben. Das so entstehende Unternehmen wird den Namen Trek Mining Inc. tragen und unter dem Kürzel "TREK" an der TSX [...]
Luna Gold Corp. und JDL Gold Corp. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach es einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen geben wird. Das entstehende Unternehmen soll den Namen Trek Mining Inc. tragen und unter dem Kürzel "TREK" an der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt werden. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird JDL sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von [...]
Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining und Anthem United haben eine bindende Vereinbarung über ihren Zusammenschluss zu einen neuen, diversifizierten Gold- und Kupferproduzenten und -entwickler unterzeichnet. Das neue Unternehmen wird eine anfängliche Marktkapitalisierung von ca. 74 Mio. CAD haben. Im Zuge der Fusion führt Lowell Copper eine [...]
Luna Gold and JDL Gold are pleased to announce that Luna Gold has been granted a final order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Luna Gold and JDL whereby the two businesses will be combined to create a multi-asset mining company that will be named Trek Mining. Substantially all [...]
Luna Gold and JDL Gold are pleased to announce that Luna Gold shareholders approved the plan of arrangement by 99.9% of the votes cast by Luna Gold shareholders at the Luna Gold meeting, and JDL shareholders approved the issuance of common shares pursuant to the Transaction by 99.8% of the votes cast by JDL shareholders at the JDL meeting. All [...]
Luna Gold and JDL Gold are pleased to announce that further to their news releases dated February 1, February 14, February 27 and March 2, JDL has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The second and final tranche of the [...]
Luna Gold and JDL Gold are pleased to announce that further to their news releases dated February 1, February 14 and February 27, 2017, JDL has closed the bought deal private placement financing and the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The [...]
Luna Gold and JDL Gold are pleased to announce that, further to press releases dated February 1 and February 14, 2017, the non-brokered private placement financing has been increased to between C$60 million and C$65 million. In addition, the underwriters of the previously announced C$15 million bought deal private placement financing have exercised [...]