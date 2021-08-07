Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

JDL Gold Corp.

JDL Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
März 2017
Fusion
Trek Mining Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von JDL Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Fusion mit Trek Mining Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu JDL Gold Corp.

  • Luna Gold und JDL Gold: Aktionäre stimmen für Fusion!
    Luna Gold Corp. und JDL Gold Corp. meldeten am Freitag, dass die Anteilseigner beider Unternehmen für die Anfang Februar angekündigte Transaktion gestimmt haben. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird es einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen geben. Das so entstehende Unternehmen wird den Namen Trek Mining Inc. tragen und unter dem Kürzel "TREK" an der TSX [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.03.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Luna Gold und JDL Gold fusionieren!
    Luna Gold Corp. und JDL Gold Corp. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach es einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen geben wird. Das entstehende Unternehmen soll den Namen Trek Mining Inc. tragen und unter dem Kürzel "TREK" an der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt werden. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird JDL sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.02.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining und Anthem United geben Zusammenschluss bekannt
    Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining und Anthem United haben eine bindende Vereinbarung über ihren Zusammenschluss zu einen neuen, diversifizierten Gold- und Kupferproduzenten und -entwickler unterzeichnet. Das neue Unternehmen wird eine anfängliche Marktkapitalisierung von ca. 74 Mio. CAD haben. Im Zuge der Fusion führt Lowell Copper eine [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.08.2016
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu JDL Gold Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap