Dies ist die zweite erfolgreiche M&A-Transaktion mit hohem Wertzuwachs für UEC innerhalb des letzten Jahres, durch die das größte diversifizierte Uranunternehmen in Nordamerika entsteht. Wir heißen die UEX-Aktionäre bei UEC willkommen und bedanken uns für das Vertrauen, das sie unserer Transaktion entgegengebracht haben. Das konkurrierende [...]
Uranium Energy und UEX freuen sich, bekannt zu geben, dass sie eine weitere Änderungsvereinbarung zu der zuvor gemeldeten Vereinbarung vom 13.6.2022, in der geänderten Fassung vom 23.6.2022 und 5.8.2022, zwischen UEX, UEC und UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp. abgeschlossen haben. wonach UEC alle emittierten und ausstehenden Stammaktien von UEX im Rahmen [...]
Das neue unverbindliche Angebot von Denison ist für die Aktionäre um 5% verwässernder als das bessere Angebot von UEC. Das Denison-Angebot ist auch deshalb schlechter, weil es für die UEX-Aktionäre Unsicherheiten mit sich bringt, und deshalb sind wir sehr enttäuscht über das Vorgehen des UEX-Boards, die Abstimmung der Aktionäre zu verzögern. Mehr [...]
Die Änderungsvereinbarung erhöht auch die Kündigungsgebühr um 7%, was einer Erhöhung proportional zur prozentualen Erhöhung des angebotenen Umtauschverhältnisses gemäß der Änderungsvereinbarung entspricht. Abgesehen von den vorgenannten Punkten bleiben die Bedingungen der Transaktion unverändert. Amir Adnani, Präsident und CEO von UEC [...]
Amir Adnani, Präsident und CEO, erklärte: "Nach sorgfältiger Analyse und Abwägung sind wir der festen Überzeugung, dass das revidierte UEC-Angebot eine wertschaffende Gelegenheit für die Aktionäre von UEC und UEX darstellt. Wir bleiben diszipliniert bei der Verfolgung eines wertsteigernden Wachstums und das revidierte UEC-Angebot schafft ein [...]
UEX Corp. provides additional information relating to the technical report titled "Independent Technical Report on the West Bear Project, Saskatchewan" dated July 25, 2022 for the Company's 100% owned West Bear property filed on SEDAR and announced by news release on August 8, 2022. The 2022 Technical Report includes a new mineral resource estimate [...]
Uranium Energy and UEX Corp are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which UEC acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX that it did not already own. The Arrangement was approved at a special meeting of UEX securityholders held [...]
UEX Corp. is pleased to confirm that securityholders of UEX approved, at the special meeting of UEX securityholders held earlier today, the special resolution in respect of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which UEC 2022 Acquisition, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uranium Energy Corp. will acquire [...]
UEX Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a further amendment to the arrangement agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended June 23, 2022 and August 5, 2022 among Uranium Energy Corp., UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp. and UEX. Pursuant to the Amended UEC Agreement, the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UEC, will acquire all of the [...]
Uranium Energy and UEX Corporation are pleased to announce that they have entered into a further amending agreement to the previously announced arrangement agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended June 23, 2022 and August 5, 2022, among UEX, UEC and UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp., pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding [...]