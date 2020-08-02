Crescent Gold Ltd.

Crescent Gold gibt die Ergebnisse der jährlichen Versammlung der Aktionäre, die am 18. November 2011 abgehalten wurde, bekannt. Gemäß der Börsenregel 3.13.2 und dem Gesetz Corporations Act, Section 251AA, sind im Folgenden die Ergebnisse der Abstimmungen aufgeführt. Resolution 1: Annahme der Berichts über die Vergütung der Unternehmensführung [...]
Crescent Gold gibt bekannt, dass die jährliche Versammlung der Aktionäre am 18. November 2011 ab 9 Uhr in den Räumen des Unternehmens in Subiaco, 40-48 Subiaco Square, Level 2 stattfinden wird. Annahme und Würdigung der Geschäftsberichte für das Geschäftsjahr, das am 30. Juni 2011 endete. Abstimmungspunkte sind: Abstimmung über die Annahme des [...]
Crescent gibt bekannt, dass die Produktionsmenge vom Laverton-Gold-Projekt im abgelaufenen Quartal 21.915 oz Gold erreicht hat. Das Quartal endete am 30. September. Damit wurde die in Aussicht gestellte Produktionsmenge erreicht. Crescent Gold lieferte 504.288 t Erz mit einem durchschnittlichen Goldgehalt von 1,5 g/t an die Verarbeitungsanlage [...]
Crescent gibt bekannt, dass Don Taig mit sofortiger Wirkung Mitglied des Board of Directors von Crescent Gold ist. Focus Minerals hat die außerbörsliche Übernahme von Crescent Gold am Anfang des Monats erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Das Übernahmeangebot ist von 82,5% der Aktionäre von Crescent Gold angenommen worden. Don Taig verfügt über erhebliche [...]
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwire) -- 12/20/11 -- Crescent Gold Limited (TSX: CRA)(ASX: CRE)(BERLIN: CZ8)(FRANKFURT: CRE5) advises that with effect from 19 December 2011 that Mr Stephen Ross has resigned as Company Secretary. Mr Mark Tory will continue as Managing Director and Company Secretary.
The CRE Board has resolved to implement a Small Holding Sale Facility for CRE shareholders registered on 5 December 2011 holding CRE Shares of less than $500 in value on the Record Date. The Facility will allow: 1. CRE to have the Small Holdings sold on behalf of the CRE Shareholders on-market, without the CRE Shareholders breaching ASX minimum [...]
-- Successfully transitions Mary Mac Hill open pit into production
-- On track to commence development of the Apollo project
PERTH, AUSTRAILIA -- (Marketwire) -- 10/16/11 -- Australian gold producer, Crescent Gold Limited (ASX: CRE)(TSX: CRA)(BERLIN: CZ8) has hit its market guidance for the September Quarter, producing 21,915 ounces of gold from its operations at the Laverton Gold Project.
Australian gold producer, Crescent Gold has hit its market guidance for the September Quarter, producing 21,915 ounces of gold from its operations at the Laverton Gold Project. With production commencing at its Mary Mac Hill deposit, and accelerating its newly developed Fish operation, Crescent processed 504,288 tonnes of ore at an average grade of [...]