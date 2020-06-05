Im April hatte Katanga Mining eine Vereinbarung mit Glencore International bekannt gegeben, wonach das Unternehmen durch einen Zusammenschluss mit seinem Tochterunternehmen 836074 Yukon Inc. privatisiert werden sollte. Gestern gab das unternehmen den Abschluss der Transaktion bekannt. Die Aktionäre des Unternehmens (ausgenommen Glencore [...]
Katanga Mining Ltd. gab heute die Produktionszahlen für das vierte Quartal 2019 bekannt. Im Dezemberquartal wurden insgesamt 3.231.048 Tonnen Erze abgebaut, mit einem durchschnittlichen Kupfergehalt von 2,87% und einem Cobaltgehalt von 0,48%.
Katanga Mining Limited gab diese Woche die operativen und finanziellen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2017 bekannt. Im vierten Quartal wurde ein den Aktionären zurechenbarer Nettoverlust von 230,7 Millionen Dollar verzeichnet, verglichen mit einem Nettoverlust von 113,2 Millionen Dollar für den Vorjahreszeitraum. Im Gesamtjahr [...]
Katanga Mining is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced amalgamation with 836074 Yukon Inc. The Amalgamation was approved by 99.9% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the Company's special meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2020, and the Amalgamation was completed pursuant to Section 183 and [...]
Katanga Mining is pleased to announce that the matters set out in the management information circular dated May 4, 2020 were approved at the special meeting of shareholders on June 2, 2020. As further detailed in the Circular, at the Meeting shareholders considered a special resolution authorizing and approving the amalgamation of the Company with [...]
Katanga Mining is postponing, for 45 days after May 15, 2020, the filing of its 2020 first quarter interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 in reliance on the exemption under Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements [...]
Katanga Mining Ltd. today provides an update on its major projects and announces its 2020 first quarter production results at its 75%-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company. COVID-19 Update on Operations On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak of COVID-19 to be a pandemic. The Company is closely monitoring [...]
Katanga Mining Ltd. announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Glencore International AG pursuant to which the Company would be taken private by way of an amalgamation of the Company with 836074 Yukon Inc. under the Business Corporations Act. Pursuant to the Amalgamation, holders of common shares of the Company other than GIAG [...]