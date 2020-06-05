Menü
Katanga Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Schweiz
Juni 2020
Übernahme
Glencore plc


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Katanga Mining Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Glencore plc statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
