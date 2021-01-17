Tartisan gibt bekannt, dass die Übernahme von Canadian Arrow Mines im Rahmen der bereits zuvor gemeldeten geplanten Vereinbarung gemäß dem Business Corporations Act of Ontario endgültig abgeschlossen wurde. Zu Beginn des heutigen Handelstages wurden alle Aktien von Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd. zu Aktien von Tartisan Resources Corp. umgewandelt. Das [...]
Wie Canadian Arrow Mines und Darnley Bay Resources heute in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung erklärten, haben die beiden Unternehmen eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung bezüglich eines geplanten Zusammenschlusses unterzeichnet. Durch die Transaktion soll ein größeres Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit einem erfahrenen Management [...]
Tartisan Resources reports that the final closing of the acquisition of Canadian Arrow Mines has been completed in accordance with the previously announced Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act of Ontario. As of opening of trading today, all shares of Canadian Arrow Mines have been converted into shares of Tartisan Resources on [...]
Tartisan Resources announces that Canadian Arrow Mines has received final approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to complete the Plan of Arrangement in accordance with the Business Corporations Act with Tartisan Resources. As announced on October 20, 2017 Tartisan has entered into an agreement with Canadian Arrow to acquire all of the [...]
Tartisan Resources announces that the shareholders of Canadian Arrow Mines have voted in favour of a court-approved plan of arrangement in accordance with the Business Corporations Act with Tartisan Resources. A definitive arrangement agreement was announced on October 20, 2017 whereby Tartisan would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common [...]
Canadian Arrow Mines announces that a definitive arrangement agreement has been signed with Tartisan Resources whereby Tartisan will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Canadian Arrow Mines by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) in exchange for common shares [...]
Canadian Arrow Mines, at the request of IIROC, wishes to advise that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.