Victoria Gold Corp. gibt ein Update zum Management des Zwischenfalls mit der Haufenlaugungsanlage , der sich am 24. Juni 2024 in der Goldmine Eagle ereignete . Sicherheit Victoria konzentriert sich weiterhin auf die Sicherheit seiner Mitarbeiter und die Begrenzung von Umweltschäden. Wie bereits berichtet, hat das Unternehmen mit der Regierung von [...]
Victoria Gold Corp. gibt ein weiteres Update zum Zwischenfall mit der Haufenlaugungsanlage, der sich am 24. Juni 2024 in der Goldmine Eagle ereignete . Victoria konzentriert sich weiterhin auf die Sicherheit seiner Mitarbeiter und die Begrenzung von Umweltschäden. Wie bereits berichtet, hat das Unternehmen mit der Regierung von Yukon, der First [...]
Das kanadische Territorium Yukon teilte mit, dass in einem Wasserlauf in der Nähe der Eagle-Mine der Victoria Gold Corp. nach einem Geräteausfall und einem Erdrutsch vor Ort erhöhte Zyanidwerte festgestellt wurden. Der Bergbauminister von Yukon, John Streicker, erklärte am Donnerstag gegenüber lokalen Medien, dass die erhöhten Zyanidwerte in einem [...]
Wie ursprünglich berichtet, gab es im Zusammenhang mit dem Vorfall keine Verletzten, und Victoria konzentriert sich in erster Linie auf die weitere Sicherheit seiner Mitarbeiter und die Begrenzung der Umweltschäden. Das Unternehmen hat und wird auch weiterhin mit der Regierung von Yukon, der First Nation Nacho Nyak Dun, dem Dorf Mayo, dem Yukon [...]
Victoria gibt bekannt, dass heute Morgen das Haufenlaugungsfeld bei der Goldmine Eagle in Yukon eine Störung aufwies. Der Betrieb ist vorübergehend unterbrochen, während das Betriebsteam vor Ort zusammen mit dem Management die Situation weiter beurteilt und Informationen sammelt. Zu diesem frühen Zeitpunkt kann bestätigt werden, dass es zu einigen [...]
Victoria Gold announces today that, further to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2024, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted an order appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as the receiver and manager of Victoria Gold Corp. including, without limitation, all property, assets and undertakings in which the Respondent has an [...]
Victoria Gold announces today that after the close of markets on August 13, 2024, and further to the heap leach facility incident that occurred at the Eagle Gold Mine on June 24, 2024, the Company was served with an application by the Yukon Government seeking, among other things, the appointment of a receiver over the Company and its property and [...]
Victoria Gold provides an update on the management of the heap leach facility incident that occurred at the Eagle Gold Mine on June 24, 2024. Safety Victoria's focus continues to be on the safety of its employees and mitigation of harm to the environment. As previously reported, the Company has and will continue to liaise with the Government of [...]
Victoria Gold provides a further update on the heap leach facility incident that occurred at the Eagle Gold Mine on June 24, 2024. Victoria's focus continues to be on the safety of its employees and mitigation of harm to the environment. As previously reported, the Company has and will continue to liaise with the Government of Yukon, the First [...]
Victoria Gold provides an update on the heap leach facility incident that occurred at the Eagle Gold Mine on June 24, 2024. As initially reported, there were no injuries to personnel associated with the incident and Victoria's primary focus has been on the continued safety of its employees and mitigation of harm to the environment. The Company has [...]