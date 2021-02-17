Probe Mines Ltd.

Goldcorp gab am Freitag den Abschluss der im Januar angekündigten Übernahme von Probe Mines Limited bekannt. Durch die Übernahme hat Goldcorp Probes zu 100% eigenes Goldprojekt Borden in Ontario, welches sich etwa 160 Kilometer westlich von Goldcorps Porcupine-Mine befindet, erworben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wurden andere Liegenschaften Probes in [...]
Goldcorp und Probe Mines gaben soeben in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung getroffen haben, die die Übernahme von Probe Mines durch Goldcorp vorsieht. Demnach soll Goldcorp für insgesamt 526 CAD sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von Probe erwerben.
Der kanadische Edelmetallexplorer Probe Mines teilte am gestrigen Donnerstag mit, dass das Unternehmen an seine Mitarbeiter, Berater, leitenden Angestellten und Direktoren Optionen ausgegeben hat, die zum Erwerb von insgesamt 900.000 Stammaktien berechtigen. Diese sind über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 2,85 $ je Aktie ausübbar.
Im Juli hatte Jamie Sokalsky nach zweijähriger Tätigkeit seinen Rücktritt als Präsident und CEO des derzeit weltgrößten Goldproduzenten Barrick Gold bekannt gegeben. Nun wurde Sokalsky mit sofortiger Wirkung zu einem Direktor des kanadischen Edelmetallexplorers Probe Mines ernannt. Mit dem für Ende Oktober erwarteten Rücktritt von Patrick Reid, dem [...]
Probe Mines gab gestern die Ergebnisse einer aktualisierten Schätzung der Mineralressourcen bei seiner Goldlagerstätte Borden bekannt. Die Schätzung, welche von Snowden Mining Industry Consultants angefertigt wurde, beinhaltet erstmals auch die hochgradige Untergrundressource des Projektes. Demnach verfügt Probe bei Borden basierend auf einem [...]
Probe Mines is pleased to announce that Goldcorp has completed its previously announced acquisition of Probe by way of a plan of arrangement. Delisting of Probe's common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange is expected to occur at the close of business on or about March 16, 2015. Pursuant to the Arrangement, for each Probe share that they hold [...]
Probe Mines is pleased to announce that the plan of arrangement between Goldcorp and Probe has been approved by the Probe shareholders at a special meeting held today. The Arrangement was approved by Probe shareholders holding approximately 97.6% of the common shares voted at the shareholders' meeting. Details of the voting results will be filed on [...]
Probe Mines is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis and Co., two leading independent proxy advisory firms have recommended that shareholders of Probe support the proposed plan of arrangement between Probe and Goldcorp at the special meeting of Probe shareholders scheduled for March 11, 2015. If [...]
Probe Mines is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Goldcorp, whereby Goldcorp will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Probe under a plan of arrangement for consideration of 0.1755 of a Goldcorp share per Probe share, equivalent to C$5.00 per Probe share, based on the closing price of Goldcorp shares on the [...]
Probe Mines announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 900,000 common shares of the Company to employees, consultants, officers and directors at the exercise price of $2.85 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements. About Probe Mines is a Canadian precious metals exploration company whose key asset is [...]