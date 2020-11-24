Das in Montreal ansässige Royalty-Unternehmen Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. gab gestern den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme des kanadischen Explorers Coral Gold Resources Ltd. bekannt. Entsprechend hat Nomad sämtliche ausstehende Aktien von Coral erworben. Die Coral-Aktionäre erhielten je gehaltener Aktie 0,05 CAD in bar und 0,8 Nomad-Einheiten [...]
Das in Montreal ansässige Royalty-Unternehmen Nomad Royalty gab gestern die Übernahme des kanadischen Explorers Coral Gold bekannt. Der Wert der Übernahme wird mit ca. 45,8 Mio. USD angegeben. Haupt-Vermögenswert von Coral ist eine gleitende Netto-Schmelz-Royalty von 1,00 - 2,25% am Robertson Projekt von Nevada Gold Mines, welches Teil des Cortez [...]
Coral Gold gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen und so einen Erlös in Höhe von 369.450 $ erzielt hat. Im Rahmen der Platzierung wurden knapp 3,7 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,10 $ ausgegeben. Jede Einheit setzt sich aus einer Stammaktie sowie einem Kaufwarrant zusammen [...]
Nomad Royalty Company and Coral Gold Resources are pleased to announce that Nomad has completed its previously announced acquisition of Coral pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. Pursuant to the Transaction, Nomad acquired all of the outstanding shares of Coral. Coral shareholders received, for each [...]
Coral Gold Resources is pleased to report the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved the previously announced arrangement whereby Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Coral. Assuming all other remaining conditions to the Arrangement are either satisfied or waived, the Company expects that the [...]
Coral Gold Resources is pleased to report that its shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the previously-announced arrangement whereby Nomad Royalty Company will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Coral. At today's annual general and special meeting, Coral's common shareholders voted 98.86% in favour of the special [...]
Coral Gold Resources is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., have each recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the plan of arrangement involving Coral, its Shareholders and Nomad Royalty Company Ltd., as announced on August 24, 2020. ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent proxy [...]
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. is pleased to report that it has obtained an interim order from the B.C. Supreme Court on October 8, 2020 in connection with its previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Nomad Royalty Company will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company [...]