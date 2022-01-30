Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Golden Star Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2021
Übernahme
Jilong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Golden Star Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Jilong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Golden Star Resources Ltd.

  • Chifeng Jilong Gold übernimmt Golden Star Resources
    Golden Star Resources Ltd. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Chifeng alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Golden Star erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden Golden-Star-Aktionäre 3,91 USD je Golden-Star-Aktie erhalten, was insgesamt [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.11.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Golden Star erlaubt Spielraum auf der Südseite
    Das weiterhin zäh wirkende kanadische Minenunternehmen Golden Star Resources Ltd. konnte die offensichtliche Dynamik des Julis keineswegs im Sinne eines Ausbruchs auf der Oberseite nutzen. Denn im Anschluss an das neue Mehrjahreshoch vom August bei 5,20 USD, erfolgte die pure Ernüchterung und seit nunmehr drei Monaten tendieren die Kurse wieder gen [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.11.2020
    von Christian Kämmerer
  • Golden Star startet Comeback
    Das relativ zäh wirkende kanadische Minenunternehmen Golden Star Resources Ltd. beeindruckt im bald ablaufenden Handelsmonat mit einer gegenwärtigen Performance von rund 25%. Die wichtige Unterstützung bei 2,55 USD wurde hierbei zurückerobert und einer weiteren Performance steht tendenziell nichts im Weg. Die letzten Tage und Wochen überzeugte die [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.05.2020
    von Christian Kämmerer
  • Golden Star - wenig überzeugend und doch 
     lohnt der Blick auf das kanadische Minenunternehmen Golden Star Resources Ltd. - denn trotz der sich generell darstellenden Lethargie bleibt festzustellen, dass sich anhand des Big Pictures und dem unmittelbar vorausliegenden Unterstützungslevel von rund 2,55 USD, eine durchaus interessante Perspektive eröffnet. Widmen wir uns diesem Teil der [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.03.2020
    von Christian Kämmerer
  • Golden Star Resources meldet Gesamtergebnisse für 2019
    Golden Star Resources Ltd. veröffentlichte heute die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal sowie Gesamtjahr 2019. Aus diesen Daten geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen im vierten Quartal eine Produktion von 52.700 Unzen Gold verzeichnete, 8% höher als im Vorjahreszeitraum und 7% höher als im dritten Quartal des Jahres. Die [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.02.2020
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Golden Star Resources Ltd.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap