Golden Star Resources Ltd. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Chifeng alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Golden Star erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden Golden-Star-Aktionäre 3,91 USD je Golden-Star-Aktie erhalten, was insgesamt [...]
Das weiterhin zäh wirkende kanadische Minenunternehmen Golden Star Resources Ltd. konnte die offensichtliche Dynamik des Julis keineswegs im Sinne eines Ausbruchs auf der Oberseite nutzen. Denn im Anschluss an das neue Mehrjahreshoch vom August bei 5,20 USD, erfolgte die pure Ernüchterung und seit nunmehr drei Monaten tendieren die Kurse wieder gen [...]
Das relativ zäh wirkende kanadische Minenunternehmen Golden Star Resources Ltd. beeindruckt im bald ablaufenden Handelsmonat mit einer gegenwärtigen Performance von rund 25%. Die wichtige Unterstützung bei 2,55 USD wurde hierbei zurückerobert und einer weiteren Performance steht tendenziell nichts im Weg. Die letzten Tage und Wochen überzeugte die [...]
lohnt der Blick auf das kanadische Minenunternehmen Golden Star Resources Ltd. - denn trotz der sich generell darstellenden Lethargie bleibt festzustellen, dass sich anhand des Big Pictures und dem unmittelbar vorausliegenden Unterstützungslevel von rund 2,55 USD, eine durchaus interessante Perspektive eröffnet. Widmen wir uns diesem Teil der [...]
Golden Star Resources Ltd. veröffentlichte heute die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal sowie Gesamtjahr 2019. Aus diesen Daten geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen im vierten Quartal eine Produktion von 52.700 Unzen Gold verzeichnete, 8% höher als im Vorjahreszeitraum und 7% höher als im dritten Quartal des Jahres. Die [...]
Golden Star Resources and Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, involving the Company, Chifeng and its subsidiary Chijin International, and Chijin's assignee Kefei Investment, pursuant to the arrangement agreement [...]
Golden Star Resources is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining that Chifeng and its subsidiary Chijin International, and Chijin's assignee Kefei Investment Limited have received the second of the three required regulatory approvals from the People's Republic of China, namely the approval from the Ministry of [...]
Golden Star Resources is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining that Chifeng and its subsidiary Chijin International, and Chijin's assignee Kefei Investment Limited have received one of the three required regulatory approvals from the People's Republic of China, namely approval from the National Development and [...]
Golden Star Resources is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, involving the Company, Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining and its subsidiary Chijin International and Chijin's [...]
Golden Star Resources is pleased to announce the voting results of its special meeting of holders of Golden Star's common shares, which was held virtually earlier today. At the Meeting, Shareholders approved a special resolution in respect of a statutory plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, involving the [...]