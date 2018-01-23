Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Dispatch Of Entitlement Offer Documents

03:34 Uhr

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018 /CNW/ --

Retail Entitlement Offer Information Booklet

Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") announced on 16 January 2018 that it is undertaking a fully underwritten 1 for 20 renounceable accelerated pro rata entitlement offer at A$6.55 per share to raise approximately A$79 million ("Entitlement Offer").

Orocobre advises that the Retail Entitlement Offer Information Booklet (Information Booklet) and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form relating to the retail component of the Entitlement Offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) will be despatched today to eligible retail shareholders in Australia and New Zealand.

Eligible retail shareholders should read the Information Booklet carefully in its entirety and consult with their broker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser before making an investment decision in respect of the Retail Entitlement Offer.  In particular, eligible retail shareholders should consider the summary of key risks set out in the Investor Presentation included in section 2 of the Information Booklet.

Applications and payment under the Retail Entitlement Offer must be received by 5.00pm (AEDT) on Friday, 2 February 2018.

Notice of General Meeting

The Company further advises that the Notice of General Meeting and Proxy Form, a copy of which was released to ASX on 19 January 2018, will be despatched to all shareholders today.  The General Meeting will be held on Monday, 26 February 2018 to at the offices of PwC Brisbane, Apollo 1 Room, Level 23, 480 Queen Street, Brisbane commencing at 9am (Brisbane time).

Further Information

Further details on the Retail Entitlement Offer are set out in the Information Booklet.  Retail shareholders who have any questions about the Retail Entitlement Offer may call the Orocobre Offer Information Line on 1300 117 912 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4337 (outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday during the Retail Entitlement Offer, or alternatively consult with their broker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser.

About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE, TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33% interest in Advantage Lithium.

For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com

Restriction on distribution of this announcement

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

 

SOURCE Orocobre Ltd.


Orocobre Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.orocobre.com.au


