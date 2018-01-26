Energy Fuels' President Mark S. Chalmers to Present on Monday, January 29 at NobleCon14; Video Webcast Available

LAKEWOOD, CO, Jan. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU; TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), the largest uranium producer in the United States, is pleased to announce that its President, Mark S. Chalmers, will present at NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 10:30 am Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at the following link:

Energy Fuels' NobleCon14 Webcast Presentation

You may also view the presentation on Energy Fuels' website at www.energyfuels.com. You will require a Microsoft SilverLight viewer (a free download from the presentation link) to participate. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading integrated US-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers, the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch Processing Facility in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today and has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Nichols Ranch Processing Facility is an ISR production center with a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. Alta Mesa is an ISR production center currently on care and maintenance. Energy Fuels also has the largest National Instrument 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolio in the U.S. among producers, and uranium mining projects located in a number of Western U.S. states, including one producing ISR project, mines on standby, and mineral properties in various stages of permitting and development. The Company also produces vanadium as a co-product of its uranium production from certain of its mines on the Colorado Plateau, as market conditions warrant. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU", and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR".

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.: Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research-driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology, transportation & logistics and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York, Boston and St. Louis. In addition to NobleCon - the annual multi-sector investor conference - and the Media, Finance & Investor Program, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company being the largest producer of uranium in the U.S.; and any other statements regarding Energy Fuels' future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Energy Fuels' ability to control or predict. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation factors relating to: the Company being the largest producer of uranium in the U.S;and other risk factors as described in Energy Fuels' most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly financial reports. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Energy Fuels' filings with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of the management of Energy Fuels relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof.

