West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Kirkland Mining Inc. (TSXV:WKM) (“West Kirkland”, “WKM” or the “Company”) is pleased to report gold assay values in continuous sample lengths, at surface, further outlining a new target near the Hasbrouck gold project reserves in Nevada. The objective of the WKM program is to outline new at surface gold resources that could be combined in a plan with the Company’s heap leach reserves.



Gold Mountain East



Gold Mountain West



Hasbrouck District



Hasbrouck District looking East





New assay results from West Kirkland mapping and channel sampling at the Gold Mountain area include 340 feet in two nearby sample lengths that average 1.1 g/t gold. These sample lines at “South Peak” are vertically above and near historic underground workings and minor historic production from veins at Gold Mountain. (Road Cut 4 and Traverse 1 below). The assay sampling reported includes more disseminated and broader zones than the historic workings would have accessed and tested below.

The best channel results of 1.54 g/t Au over 120 feet compares well with a historic drill intercept 500 feet to the west of 1.1 g/t Au over a down-hole length of 225 feet.

The true thickness and overall controls of the gold mineralization at Gold Mountain are still being determined. A steep dipping fault-break controlled mineralization is mapped as well as a layered flat-bedded control for some of the mineralization. Additional detailed surface sampling will be completed in the weeks ahead followed by drilling targeted on potential for open pit resources near surface.

April 5, 2018 Sample Results – 20 foot continuous chip sample results

Surface Samples Length Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Location Road-cut 4 220’ 0.88 13.8 South Peak NW (11 samples) Outcrop Traverse 1 120’ 1.54 41.7 South Peak N (6 samples) Road-cut 5 180’ 0.83 12.1 West Peak N (9 samples) Outcrop Traverse 2 215’ 0.52 11.2 Sealey Ridge E (14 samples) Outcrop Traverse 3 906’ 0.40 14.5 Sealey Ridge W (47 samples) TOTAL 1641’ Avg: 0.61 Avg: 15.7 87 Samples

Results Reported January 29, 2018



Surface Samples Length Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Location Road-cut 1 441’ 0.87 2.4 North Peak NE (26 samples) Road-cut 2 917’ 0.65 13.2 North Peak SW (47 samples) Road-cut 3 250’ 0.68 22.5 North Peak E (16 samples) TOTAL 1608’ Avg: 0.72 Avg: 11.7 89 Samples

The exploration at Gold Mountain (100% Option Interest) is within sight of the Hasbrouck Project (75% WKM, 25% Waterton Fund).

The Hasbrouck Gold Project contains Proven & Probable Reserves of 784,000 gold equivalent oz, (45,270,000 tons at 0.017 Au oz/t for 762,000 contained Au oz; 0.233 Ag oz/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces. NPV5 Post Tax ($1,275/oz Au) estimated at $120M, IRR 43% (Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016).

QUALIFIED PERSON

R. Michael Jones P.Eng, CEO of West Kirkland Mining, is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed the information contained in this news release and has verified the data by hiring qualified geologists and engineers and has completed a review of the detailed technical information. Mineral Reserve information in this news release relating to the Hasbrouck Gold Project has been developed and approved by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., of MDA following CIM standards.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

West Kirkland Mining utilizes a well-documented system of inserting blanks and standards into the assay stream and has a strict chain of custody for samples taken by WKM. Assays by WKM are completed at independent laboratories which have internal quality assurance and quality control systems and procedures. Assays were performed by ALS Chemex Labs Ltd., by fire assay and ICP methods.

The historic work was completed by previous property explorers and developers and provided to WKM in digital form in an extensive database. The surface assays on road-cuts and grab samples were performed at ALS labs by standard fire assays with ICP finish methods. Drill hole assay data for the 1995 and 1990 programs were completed at Barringer labs, GSI labs, and labs respectively with fire assay methods and ICP or AA finish. The 1980 holes do not have assay lab data available, but the values were part of historic production mine work at the time and are consistent with the ALS surface data nearby. Although the work was completed prior to NI-43101 and was not under WKM control and chain of custody, the work was completed by qualified professional geologists and laboratories utilizing standard methods. The results of various dates and operators provide similar results to the surface sample assay work by ALS labs. For the purpose of general exploration target generation, the Non-Independent QP has reviewed the data in detail and has accepted it as verified for general indicative exploration targeting. The data was verified by ensuring a reasonable mineralization type and assay tenor comparison, in the same area, between multiple project exploration companies and labs, along with a review and acceptance of the quality of the work reported. Further confirmation assays under WKM procedures would be required for this data to be used in Resource calculations.

