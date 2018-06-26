Update on Diamond Drilling at Tri Origin Exploration's South Abitibi Alliance Gold & Base Metal Property

Aurora, June 26, 2018 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:TOE) ("Tri Origin" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the diamond drilling program at Target Area 2 ("TA-2") at the South Abitibi project is progressing and nearing completion. Initial delays and technical difficulties were encountered early in the program primarily due to thawing conditions experienced during spring break-up. However, the planned program of approximately 2850 metres of drilling in 5 drill holes is anticipated to be completed shortly.

Final assay results are expected prior to the end of July. Shareholders will be informed of results following receipt of all assays and geochemical analyses.

Tri Origin, as operator, is conducting the program on behalf of Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMCL") a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. ("SMM") of Japan. The program comprises part of a gold and base metal exploration Alliance entered into between the two companies which covers a large property holding along the south margin of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Cobalt-Temagami region of Ontario. SMCL is funding Alliance activities through preliminary phases of exploration including the current drill program.

TA-2 covers a 15 kilometre by 5 kilometre area located 20 kilometres southwest of the town of Cobalt. The current drill program is evaluating preliminary geophysical targets within a 1 kilometre by 1.5 kilometre portion of TA-2 detected during a regional induced polarization survey conducted during the fall of 2017. These targets are underlain by mafic and felsic volcanic rocks, sedimentary rocks and iron formation of the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. These rocks are partially covered by an extensive blanket of Proterozoic-age rocks ranging from a few metres to hundreds of metres in thickness. Tri Origin has identified a variety of mineral occurrences of gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt and molybdenite within Archean and Proterozoic rocks at TA-2. Because much of the area is covered and has been previously unexplored, the geological setting of targets being identified is poorly understood. The current drilling provides an opportunity to enhance understanding and increase potential for discovery of new mineral deposits over a large area of Archean terrain.

Alliance activities within the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt provide a fully-funded opportunity for Tri Origin to capitalize on its strategy of identifying and acquiring prospective, district-scale, properties in well-mineralized mining areas and advancing these properties toward making new discoveries.

Tri Origin is pleased to participate with SMCL in its mineral exploration efforts and values its contributions to this Alliance. SMCL's parent company is a Japanese firm engaged in gold and base metals mining, smelting and refining, manufacturing of semiconductor and advanced materials and other business. For more information about SMM, please visit www.smm.co.jp/E/

For information about Tri Origin, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

