Queensland Bauxite Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.Quarter Highlights:19th July: Medcan secures ODC Import/Export License1st August: Groundbreaking Discovery in Medicinal Cannabis Research16th August: QBL to acquire International Health Food Brands14th September: Company E.G.M.30th September: End of Quarter9th October: Medcan secures ODC Medical Cannabis Manufacture License19th October: Joint venture with leading Israeli medicinal cannabis company, Pharmocann24th October: Medcan secures strategic collaboration supply agreement with Canadian LP, BonifyTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7SP54DP5





Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has agreed to acquire a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries, and a 100% shareholding in Medcan Australia Pty Ltd, a company with an ODC cultivation and production License and a DA approved Cannabis production and manufacturing facility.





