Diamond Drilling Update at Tri Origin's North Abitibi Gold Project

Aurora, November 6, 2018 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: TOE) ("Tri Origin" or the "Company") is nearing completion of a program of diamond drilling at its North Abitibi gold property located 150 kilometres north of Kirkland Lake and 40 kilometres west of the Casa Berardi Gold Mine in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Ontario.

A total of 3 holes for approximately 1,380 metres of drilling were completed. Drill holes were very widely-spaced and difficulties were encountered with access to drill sites due to peat bog and swampy conditions. Consequently, the program was terminated early prior to evaluating all of the selected targets. Evaluation of primary targets at the Spade Lake and other gold zones on the property will be deferred until after ground has frozen or during drier summer periods.

Two holes were completed along trend from the Road Gold Zone which was previously exposed in surface excavations completed by Tri Origin. The first was located approximately 200 metres west of the centre of the surface excavations and the second was approximately 200 metres east of the excavations. The westernmost hole intersected a 5 metre thick pyritic and sericite-altered zone at 339.5 metres downhole near the contact between iron-carbonate altered mafic rock and felsic volcanic rock. The easternmost hole contained a 2.5 metre interval of pyritic rock at 282.5 metres downhole and a volcanic breccia contained 1 to 10 centimetre scale massive pyrite fragments between 317 and 323 metres downhole. The pyrite fragments in the breccia indicate that a primary massive sulphide body may have been disrupted by an ancient volcanic event or subsequent structural deformation. The source of the massive sulphide body is unknown but it comprises a prime exploration target.

A single hole was completed approximately 1 kilometre to the north of the Road Gold Zone. It was located 1 kilometre west and along trend from the centre of the Spade Lake Gold Zone. It intersected pyritic, sericite-altered felsic tuff in six distinct sections totalling over 45 metres in core length between 239 and 410 metres downhole. The degree of alteration and significant sulphide content was encouraging and future drilling will be targeted in the area.

Sampling is nearing completion and only initial assay results from each of the holes have been received. The pyritic unit in hole 1 was anomalous in gold content with the highest assay being 1,250 parts per billion ("ppb") of gold across 1 metre. Initial results from hole 2 returned anomalous gold content however no assays of metre length core samples were above 500 ppb. A 10 metre section of pyritic rock in hole 3 returned low values over metre length samples which generally assayed between 100 and 200 ppb. Final results are expected before the end of November and will be reported on when received.

"Deep-looking" induced polarization geophysics completed by Tri Origin was used to target the drill holes. Results of this drilling have assisted in constraining geophysical interpretations and indicate that these initial holes were not drilled deeply enough to intersect the core of the geophysical anomalies. Targeting of future holes will be adjusted based on information obtained from the recent program.

The North Abitibi property is comprised of 215 mining claim cells covering an area of approximately 53 square kilometres. It is within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific metal-producing regions and along trend from 6 producing and past-producing mines in Quebec including the Casa Berardi gold mine now being operated by Hecla Mining Corporation. Extensive, gold-bearing alteration zones in a prospective geological environment were confirmed by this drilling. It is management's belief that there is good opportunity for improvement of both thickness and grade of known gold zones at depth.

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

Gold analyses were conducted by SGS Canada Inc. of Cochrane, Ontario using SGS fire assay-atomic absorption method GE_FAI313 with a detection limit of 1 ppb of gold.

