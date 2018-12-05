Final Drill Results at Tri Origin's North Abitibi Gold Project

Aurora, December 5, 2018 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: TOE) ("Tri Origin" or the "Company") has received final assay results for a diamond drilling program completed at its North Abitibi gold property located 150 kilometres north of Kirkland Lake and 40 kilometres west of the Casa Berardi Gold Mine in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Ontario.

Three, widely-spaced holes for approximately 1,380 metres of drilling were completed. Preliminary results were reported in a Tri Origin news release dated November 6, 2018 and the results reported here compliment the data and descriptions given in the previous release. Rocks and alteration intersected by the drill holes exhibit characteristics of many gold deposits in the Canadian Shield and significant gold enrichment was recorded in assay values from all 3 holes.

Two holes 400 metres apart were completed along trend from the Road Gold Zone. The easternmost hole reported assay values of 1.51 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t"), 1.41 g/t and 1.67 g/t across 1 metre intervals and 2.35 g/t across 0.5 metres within a 7 metre section of core averaging 0.89 g/t from 278 metres downhole. The westernmost hole returned a maximum assay value of 1.45 g/t across a 1 metre interval within a 5.5 metre thick interval of pyritic and sericite-altered rock which averaged 0.42 g/t of gold starting at 339.5 metres downhole. True thickness of the reported intervals is estimated to be approximately 85% of core length.

A single hole was completed approximately 1 kilometre to the north of the Road Zone at the western extent of the Spade Lake Gold Zone. It intersected thick intervals of pyritic and weakly altered rock anomalous in gold abundance. A 53 metre section averaged 0.15 g/t of gold from 239 metres downhole followed by a 16.9 metre section averaging 0.12 g/t of gold from 318.6 metres downhole. A single high assay of 7.83 g/t across 0.7 metres was returned from a sample taken at 389.3 metres downhole. Management is encouraged by the thick core interval, extensive amount of anomalous gold, degree of alteration and significant sulphide content in this hole and future drilling will be targeted in the area.

Assay values from grab samples taken just prior to the drill program at a surface excavation of the Road Gold Zone were also received. Altered pyritic and quartz-veined rock similar to that intersected in drill core returned values of 1.4 g/t, 1.5 g/t and 7.0 g/t of gold.

Management is encouraged by the results of this program. Extensive, gold-bearing alteration zones in a prospective geological environment were confirmed by this drilling. Deep "IP" geophysical anomalies detected during Tri Origin's earlier surveys that were used to plan these holes have now been accurately tied to gold zones. These property-wide, geophysical anomalies can now be confidently targeted for future drilling both at depth and along strike from the gold zones. It is management's belief that there is good opportunity for improvement of both thickness and grade of known gold zones at depth.

The district-scale North Abitibi property is comprised of 187 single cell mining claim cells and 28 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 50 square kilometres. It is within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific metal-producing regions and along trend from 6 producing and past-producing mines in Quebec including the Casa Berardi gold mine now being operated by Hecla Mining Corporation.

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

Gold analyses were conducted by SGS Canada Inc. of Cochrane, Ontario using SGS fire assay-atomic absorption method GE_FAI313 with a detection limit of 1 ppb of gold.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tri Origin's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tri Origin from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

