Riverside Resources Outlines Corporate Outlook for 2019

VANCOUVER, Jan. 09, 2019 - Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: R99) is pleased to provide a brief outlook for the coming year. Riverside is pleased to enter 2019 with a stable of high-quality gold, silver and copper exploration assets in Mexico. Riverside continues to have a tight share structure (less than 45M shares outstanding); increasing the potential for strong share price appreciation on new exploration successes. The list below outlines some of the key catalysts and opportunities the Company is currently forwarding:



Riverside has exciting drill targets that are permitted and ready for testing at multiple 100% owned projects in Mexico (including high-grade gold at Cecilia and high-grade silver at the Peñoles Project)

The Company has been advancing potential joint venture partnerships and is optimistic new deals can be secured to advance multiple projects simultaneously

Riverside expects to expand outside of Mexico during 2019, as the Company continues to grow and diversify the generative portfolio

Actively engaged in strategic alliance discussions with major companies, with aim of leveraging past investments and regional knowledge in Mexico

Partner-funded exploration expected to commence at the La Silla Project in 2019 (Sinaloa Resources)

New go-public transaction expected during Q1-Q2 from CroesUS Gold Corp., (Riverside currently owns >5,000,000 Croesus common shares and holds a 2% NSR on the Sugarloaf Peak Project)

Riverside’s President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated: “Riverside is in a good position heading into 2019, we are focused to leverage off of last year’s work to improve the Company’s portfolio and are working up partnerships and catalysts for a positive year ahead. We have drill targets ready to go along with shares in other juniors and remain focused on delivering new accretive transactions for the Company. We are confident 2019 will be a strong rebound year for the company with momentum building during the first quarter.”

Options & Bonus Shares Granted:

On January 8, 2019 the Company granted 785,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.17 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Options granted to individuals in their capacity as a Director vest in 3 equal instalments over 18 months and Options granted to Officers and Consultants vest in 4 equal instalments over 12 months. The Company also granted 265,000 bonus shares to certain Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company. The Options & bonus shares were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder-approved stock option and bonus share plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is an exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The company has a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets in Mexico and a tight share structure with less than 45M shares outstanding. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and has leveraged its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside’s own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has additional properties available for option, with more information available on the Company’s website at www.rivres.com.

Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

