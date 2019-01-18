Orocobre Limited - Appointment of Managing Director/CEO

BRISBANE, Jan. 17, 2019 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that effective today Mr Martín Pérez de Solay has been appointed to the Orocobre Board as Managing Director following the retirement of Richard Seville. At the same time, Mr Pérez de Solay has formally commenced his duties as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Seville will continue with Orocobre as a Non-Executive Director.
Orocobre Chairman, Mr Robert Hubbard commented, "I am pleased to welcome Martín to the Board of Orocobre as he commences his CEO duties. The transition period between Martín and Richard has been extremely smooth and reflects the high calibre and commitment of both people.
"I would also like to take this final opportunity to thank Richard for his contribution to Orocobre over the past twelve years and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."
About Orocobre Limited Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.
