Orocobre Limited - Recent weather at Olaroz Lithium Facility

00:42 Uhr  |  CNW

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") provides the following update on recent weather at the Olaroz Lithium Facility in Jujuy Province, north west Argentina after completing an internal review of expected production for the remainder of the financial year.

Recent rainfall at the Olaroz Lithium Facility has exceeded that which occurred in 2017 and 2018. There have not been any material production stoppages, nor disruption to the import of supplies or the export of finished product. However, production has been lower due to dilution of the brine feedstock.

Orocobre now expects FY19 production to be approximately the same as that achieved in FY18.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Ltd.  
T: +61 7 3871 3985 
M: +61 418 783 701 
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

 

SOURCE Orocobre Ltd.


Mineninfo

Orocobre Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.orocobre.com.au


Minenprofile
