Riverside Resources Inc. Increases Private Placement Due to Investor Demand

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN



VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2019 - Riverside Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Riverside”) (TSX-V: RRI) is pleased to announce that the Company has received exceptionally strong investor interest and intends to increase its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see press release February 13, 2019) by an additional $800,000. Riverside now plans to raise up to $2,300,000 in gross proceeds from the issuance of 14,375,000 units at a purchase price of $0.16, up from the original $1,500,000 target.

Each unit consists of one common share and one whole common share purchase warrant (“Unit”). Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.22 (“Warrant”). If, at any time after four months following the closing of the private placement, the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) trades at a VWAP equal or greater than $0.45 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by disseminating a press release announcing the new expiry date whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 30th trading day after the date on which such press release is disseminated.

The Company will use the proceeds of the financing to fund a focused drill program at the Cecilia Gold Project, additional project acquisitions and further target refinement on existing projects to advance towards new partnerships. The Company may pay finders fees in cash or Units to qualified finders of up to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds realized from subscribers identified by the finder. The closing of the private placement is subject to TSX-V approval.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons without United States federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is an exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has 45M shares issued and a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside’s own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has additional properties available for option, with more information available on the Company’s website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF Riverside Resources Inc.

"John-Mark Staude"

Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude

President, CEO

Riverside Resources Inc.

info@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Fax: (778) 327-6675

Web: www.rivres.com Raffi Elmajian

Corporate Communications

Riverside Resources Inc.

relmajian@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671 ext. 312

TF: (877) RIV-RES1 ext. 312

Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology (e.g., "expect”, "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.