Riverside Stakes New Concession in Sonora and Samples High-Grade Gold

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2019 - Riverside Resources Inc. (“Riverside” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: R99) is pleased to report initial results from the Company’s first-phase exploration program at the recently staked Sandy Project (the “Project”) located in northwestern Sonora, Mexico. Riverside continues to leverage its knowledge and experience in NW Mexico to cost-effectively acquire new prospective concessions with strong potential for new discoveries.



Riverside geologists have completed near surface sampling, mapping and geophysics to work up initial target areas at the Project. Riverside’s exploration team is targeting intrusion related and orogenic gold mineralization hosted by altered granite and linked with large structures adjacent to gneiss bedrock.

Riverside’s President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated: “The Sandy Project was a project the Company staked over a prospective area known to us from our past work in Sonora. We are pleased with the results from our first pass on the Sandy Project. Gold appears associated with large structures, intrusions and is an exciting potential step in the geologic deposit modeling for Sonora. We plan to follow up these positive results with some mapping and more sampling in 2019.”

The sampling done to date by Riverside has been concentrated on two areas in the center of the project with past historical mine workings (see Figure 1 below) associated with felsic intrusive stock and gneiss. A sample from one of these old workings returned 38.8 g/t Au. Chip channel samples of 1.5 meter in length returned gold results of 9.3 g/t, 4.7 g/t and 3.7 g/t Au. A total of 71 samples have been analyzed so far and further work at Sandy is anticipated to continue to define the structural nature and intrusion association to the gold.

Figure 1: Sandy Gold Target Areas and Geochemical Results.

Higher gold grades appear to be associated with intersecting structures within strongly foliated granitic intrusive bedrock. Primary structures strike NW-SE and dip between 40 and 70 degrees to the east in a general structural character with similar orientation and style to some of the shear zone gold mines in the region. Other smaller faults are noted striking roughly north-south and dipping steeply to the east which cut the main shear zone and could possibly hide extensive expansions of the gold system under shallow cover. The cross structures have been intruded by mafic dikes that show pervasive propylitic alteration indicating potential deeper intrusion related gold mineralization. The highest-grade gold material was found associated with a set of variously dipping felsic dikes which could be associated with the intrusive system. Silicification and minor quartz veining is noted associated with the structures and with through-going vein mineralization. The wall rock associated with these structures often shows sericitic and silica alteration.

Of note while visiting the property are the vast placer-gold workings immediately north of the project area. The source of the placer gold has not been determined and may be derived from intrusive bedrock within the Sandy project.

As can be seen in the district summary map (see Figure 1 above), the Riverside rock-chip samples confirm the existence of gold mineralization within the central part of the Company’s concession.

Click here to see the Sandy Project page on Riverside’s website.

Qualified Person & QA/QC:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Sandy Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The rock chip samples collected by Riverside's field crew at the Sandy Project were taken from 4 main showings on the western slopes of the property, with most individual samples consisting of composites of bedrock fragments hammer-chipped from 0.5 and 1.5-metre-long intervals across rock faces showing evidence of alteration and silicification. The highest-grade sample which assayed 38.8 g/t Au was a select grab sample of loose rock found within a small underground working which are believed to date back to the 1960's. The one grab sample is not representative of the mineralization that was chip-sampled from actual outcrops, however, they do support Riverside's view that the Sandy property has excellent potential for the discovery of intrusion-related gold and silver mineralization. All of Riverside's rock samples were analyzed at the Hermosillo and Vancouver laboratories of Bureau Veritas where gold content was determined by fire assaying with atomic adsorption finish and ICP-mass spectrometry was used to analyze for 45 other elements. For quality control purposes, three standard samples were included with the batch of 71 field samples.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is an exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The company has fewer than 65M shares issued and a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside’s own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has additional properties available for option, with more information available on the Company’s website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF Riverside Resources Inc.

"John-Mark Staude"

Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact: John-Mark Staude Raffi Elmajian President, CEO Corporate Communications Riverside Resources Inc. Riverside Resources Inc. info@rivres.com relmajian@rivres.com Phone: (778) 327-6671 Phone: (778) 327-6671 Fax: (778) 327-6675 TF: (877) RIV-RES1 Web: www.rivres.com Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect”,” estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.