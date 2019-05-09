Endeavour Silver Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, May 09, 2019 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that at the Company’s 2019 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 7, 2019 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 75,258,696 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 57.24% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:



Director Votes for Votes withheld Percent for Percent withheld Margaret M. Beck 28,614,286 535,194 98.16 % 1.84 % Ricardo M. Campoy 28,515,457 634,023 97.82 % 2.18 % Bradford J. Cooke 28,358,245 791,235 97.29 % 2.71 % Geoffrey A. Handley 28,541,892 607,588 97.92 % 2.08 % Rex J. McLennan 28,521,886 627,594 97.85 % 2.15 % Kenneth Pickering 28,580,356 569,124 98.05 % 1.95 % Mario D. Szotlender 27,721,824 1,427,656 95.10 % 4.90 %

All director nominees were re‑elected, other than Margaret M. Beck, who was nominated for election as a director of the Company for the first time. Godfrey Walton, a director of the Company since July 2002, did not seek re‑election but will continue to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

By a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted 93.71% in favour of re‑appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 94.18% in favour to amend the Performance Share Unit Plan, as amended by Amendment No. 2.

Bradford Cooke, CEO and Director of Endeavour, commented, “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Margaret Beck as our newest director. Margaret brings a wealth of business and finance experience and skills to the Endeavour board from her 33 years working in the mining sector. Margaret recently retired from her position as BHP’s Vice President, Finance Minerals Australia. I would also like to thank my long-time friend and associate, Godfrey Walton, for his 16 years of service as a founding director. Godfrey will continue to lead our operations group as Endeavour’s President and COO as we transition from optimizing old mines to building new mines.”

Margaret Beck graduated from the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1985 with a B.Sc. degree in Business Administration and Accounting. She joined BHP Minerals that same year and steadily moved up to more senior positions in the company, working in treasury operations, minerals marketing, financial analysis, mines management, accounting, reporting, forecasting and finance in the USA, Chile, Singapore and Australia. Margaret spent the last 10 years at BHP in executive roles and speaks intermediate Spanish.

About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates four high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

