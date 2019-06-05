Alberto Orozco Joins Riverside as VP Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, June 05, 2019 - Riverside Resources Inc. (“Riverside” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: R99), is pleased to announce the hiring of Alberto Orozco, who has taken a VP Corporate Development position with the Company. Mr. Orozco is based in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico with Riverside’s Mexico headquarters where he is able to lead the Riverside Mexico mineral exploration team with a focus on the Company’s on-going work and new developments to accelerate the Company’s corporate growth plans. Alberto will also lend his support towards the new exploration funding agreement with BHP announced in mid-May 2019 (see press release, May 16, 2019).



Alberto Orozco holds an MSc from the University of Sonora, Mexico, in collaboration with Saint Mary’s University in Canada. He was also a PhD candidate at Dalhousie University in Earth Science and his academic work was published in Tectonophysics. He also holds the LEAD Certificate in Corporate Innovation from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Orozco has 15 years of experience in the mining industry having worked for Linear Gold Corp. and also at Pediment Gold where he worked with senior management to orchestrate the sale of Pediment to Argonaut. Alberto then worked for Argonaut Gold with roles of increasing responsibility over a 10 year period as he now moves to join Riverside. He has held the positions of Country Manager, Director of Exploration and more recently, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Argonaut Gold. Through his years of experience, Mr. Orozco has been involved in exploring, developing and permitting a number of +1M Oz gold deposits in Mexico including; Ixhuatán, San Antonio, La Colorada and San Agustín. Alberto has a technical background and is also experienced in leading institutional and government affairs and is currently the President of the Sonora Mining Cluster in Mexico.

Riverside’s VP Corporate Development, Alberto Orozco, stated: “I am very excited to be joining Riverside. It is a Company I have been following since its creation with a great team led by John-Mark Staude, very interesting projects and a geological-exploration knowledge base that is hard to match. I believe Riverside is set for success and I am happy to be adding my experience to Riverside's work.”

Riverside’s President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated: “Riverside is delighted to have Alberto join our team and be part of our growth including leading our BHP copper program and also stepping in on other advanced assets that Riverside has in Mexico. Alberto’s expertise in being part of value creation and resource progress fits well with Riverside’s next steps in Mexico.”

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The company has over $3.5M cash, no debt and fewer than 63M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside’s own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has additional properties available for option, with more information available on the Company’s website at www.rivres.com.

