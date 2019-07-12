Cann Global Limited: Market Update

Sydney, Australia - Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB) ("the Company") is pleased to advise that the company is in the process of providing the ASX with all the paperwork confirming completion of all the transactions, completion of all the share issues, receipt of all the required escrow agreements, and the related required relisting documentation.The Company is now finalising the various share issues under the offers to the successful applicants. We expect that the issuance of shares will be completed by the end of this week and to provide the ASX all the requested documentation in the coming days. Once this process is complete, the ASX will advise the Company of the listing date.The company will update the market immediately upon receipt of the approved listing date from the ASX.





About Cann Global Limited:



Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





