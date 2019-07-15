Endeavour Silver Acquires Exploration and Exploitation Rights to Two Properties Adjacent to the Guanacevi Mine, Durango State, Mexico

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces it has acquired the exploration and exploitation rights to two properties adjacent to the Guanacevi Mine in Durango State, Mexico. Both properties cover possible extensions of Endeavour orebodies (view property map and longitudinal section here).

The El Porvenir property (15 hectares) sits adjacent to the operating Porvenir Norte mine and covers the updip extension of the Porvenir Norte orebody. Endeavor had a similar exploration and exploitation right on this property between 2006 and 2008, during which time the Company conducted exploration drilling and small scale mining. Previously estimated reserves and resources remain available for development and production, albeit at higher silver prices.

The El Curso property (40 hectares) lies adjacent to the now closed Porvenir Cuatro mine and covers any possible northwest extension of the Porvenir Cuatro orebody. Porvenir Cuatro was previously Endeavour’s highest grade mine in the district. Mining at Porvenir Cuatro ended in 2018 at the boundary with the El Curso property. The current mine access ramp from Porvenir Cuatro to Milache crosses the entire El Curso property so Endeavour has existing underground access and infrastructure to facilitate the exploration, development and production of El Curso.

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, “After many years of discussions, we are happy to announce this exploration and exploitation agreement. It gives us access to two key properties adjacent to two of our past mines at Guanacevi in order to explore, develop and produce any extensions of the Porvenir Norte and Porvenir Cuatro orebodies. Subject to successful exploration, we not only have the opportunity to extend the mine life at Guanacevi but also to commence development and initial production from the El Curso property this year.”

Refinadora Plata Guanacevi SA de CV (“RPG”), a subsidiary of Endeavour, has acquired a 10 year right to explore and exploit the El Porvenir and El Curso properties from Ocampo Mining SA de CV (“OM”), a subsidiary of Grupo Frisco, a major Mexican mining company. RPG has agreed to meet certain minimum production targets from the properties subject to various terms and conditions and pay OM a fixed per tonne production payment plus a floating net smelter return royalty based on the spot silver price.

About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates four high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

