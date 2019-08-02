Cann Global Limited: Board Changes and Directors Interest Notices

Sydney, Australia - As foreshadowed in the Company's announcement dated 15 May 2019, Cann Global Limted (ASX:CGB) confirms that the appointments of David Austin, Jonathan Cohen and John Easterling as independent directors took effect upon approval by Shareholders at the 2 July 2019 General Meeting.The various non-executive independent Directors will be responsible to enhance corporate governance and specific industry experience, with two non-executive directors in the legal profession, one with experience in mining law, and a barrister with extensive experience in corporations law, together with John Easterling who is a world renowned cannabis researcher, industry icon and plant biologist.Meyer Gutnick has resigned from the Board with effect from 2 July 2019. We would like to thank Meyer for his many years of dedicated service and continued ongoing commitment to CGB, formerly QBL, since its inception in 2008. His contribution and services to the company to bring the company to this stage of its development have been invaluable.The new Board looks forward to the imminent relisting of the Company's shares to trading on the ASX.The Board thanks all shareholders for their patience, and is confident that the interim period until the relisting will have been well worth the wait, as we progress into the future together with the reconstituted board and the dedication and expertise of the ever expanding Cann Global Team.About the Cann Global TeamJonathan Cohen is admitted to practise as a barrister in the State of New South Wales. He completed his Diploma of Law at Sydney University, Legal Practitioners Admission Board in 1998 and was admitted as a lawyer in the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 1999. He was admitted to the Bar in New South Wales in 2007 and has practiced continuously as a barrister in the State of New South Wales. He has also worked in the ACT, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria. He has a broad practice and works amongst other things in the areas of criminal law and commercial law.John Easterling comes with a wealth of experience in developing therapeutical products from plants, which includes many years of experience in medical Cannabis cultivation and products. He is nicknamed "Amazon John" due to the many years he has worked with plants and gemstones from the Amazon. He married Olivia Newton-John in 2008 and shares her passion in supporting the continuing growth of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne.John is a big advocate for legislation reform in Australia to allow wider access to medical cannabis. He has met on numerous occasions with influential government officials on both sides of parliament, from the Prime Minister and members of the Coalition government to the Leader of the Opposition and shadow ministers, to promote the importance of access to medical Cannabis for patients in need of its benefits.The Board of CGB believe that the addition of Mr Easterling and his experience, knowledge and contacts to the team, will add enormous value and assistance to CGB, to ensure that it continues to be the leading medical Cannabis and hemp company in Australia as the industry continues to open up to the massive local and global market opportunities.Since 1976 John Easterling has been an explorer and treasure hunter in the Amazon Rainforest. It was there, after a personal health crisis, he was introduced to the traditional use of medicinal plants by the Indigenous People in Peru. Since then his passion for plant medicine has only accelerated.Easterling's original degree is in Environmental Studies. He founded the Amazon Herb Company in 1990 and serves on the board of the Amazon Center of Environmental Education and Research. Amazon John's 28 years of Plant Medicine experience have been profiled on TV and Radio including "Good Morning America" and "Fox and Friends". His product formulations have sold over $100 million worldwide. John has been featured in two PBS documentaries, World News Report "Amazon John and Rainforest Medicines" and Jean Michel Cousteau's "Return to the Amazon."His passion for cannabis as a plant medicine began with his first cultivation in 1970. He currently maintains a personal research garden of multiple cannabis strains in California and is co-owner of a licensed medical cannabis farm, Crystal Pharm Organics, in Oregon. He has bred a dozen new genetics and his focus now is formulating using a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles for specific therapeutic benefits.As a formulator and educator John has met with researchers and cultivators in many states in America as well as Canada, Israel and Australia and is convinced that cannabis and plant medicine can eliminate or alleviate most of the degenerative health issues people are facing. Easterling believes the dramatic growth and interest in cannabis is still in its early stages and Australia has a unique window of opportunity to become a global leader in this space.David Austin is a solicitor practicing in Sydney. He has spent many years in the corporate world in the computer, aerospace and heavy engineering industries, and worked for the Northern Territory Government in the 1980s where he was responsible for petroleum, energy, and pipeline policy. During a secondment, he reviewed the Northern Territory Mineral Royalty Act and devised a new mineral royalty regime which encouraged the development of a number of major mining projects.Alex Neuling BSc, FCA (ICAEW), FCIS is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Secretary with extensive corporate and financial experience including as Director, Chief Financial Officer and / or Company Secretary of various ASX-listed companies in the mining, mineral exploration, oil & gas and other sectors.Prior to those roles, Alex worked at Deloitte in London and Perth. Alex also holds an honours degree in chemistry from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and is principal of Erasmus Consulting which provides company secretarial and financial management consultancy services to a variety of ASX-listed and other companies.





Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





