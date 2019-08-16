Cann Global Limited: Reinstatement Update

Sydney, Australia - Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB) provides the following update in connection with the reinstatement to quotation of the Company's fully paid Ordinary Shares.The Company is pleased to announce that the ASX have received confirmation that the final documents are now en route via courier from overseas.Upon receipt of these documents by the ASX to satisfy the remaining relisting conditions, a formal relisting notice with the exact relisting date and time will be issued on the ASX announcements platform.CGB therefore anticipates that its securities will be reinstated to trading on the ASX mid to late next week.The Board of CGB thanks its shareholders for their patience and support. We are all looking forward to the relisting and to future success for all involved with Cann Global.





About Cann Global Limited:



Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





