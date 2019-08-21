Cann Global Limited: Reinstatement to Official Quotation - 23/08/2019

Sydney, Australia - The suspension of trading in the securities of Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB) is expected to lift and the Company reinstated to official quotation at the commencement of trading on Friday 23 August 2019, following its re-compliance with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules. The Company raised $5,950,000 pursuant to the offer under its replacement prospectus dated 7 June 2019 (the "Prospectus") by the issue of 170,000,000 shares at an issue price of $0.035 per share and 85,000,000 free attaching options exercisable at $0.10 each on or before 30 April 2020.





About Cann Global Limited:



Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





Source:



Cann Global Ltd.





Contact:

Cann Global Ltd. Neil Sweeney, Media and Investor Relations T: +61-2-8379-1832 E: media@canngloballimited.com WWW: www.canngloballimited.com