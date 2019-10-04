Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at AGM

CRANBROOK, October 4, 2019 - Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:"EPL"),(the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held October 3, 2019:

Elected the following directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Timothy Jay Termuende, Charles C. Downie, Glen J. Diduck, Darren B. Fach, William (Bill) Bennett and Paul Reynolds; Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; Passed a resolution approving the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan;

Eagle Plains remains active in the junior mining space, with ongoing projects targeting a variety of commodities located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and NWT. The Company remains financially healthy and currently holds $3.4M cash in treasury, over $1.6M in short-term investments and no debt. In addition, Eagle Plains owns a modern office building, additional lands and structures in the East Kootenay region, automobiles, field and office equipment. TerraLogic Exploration Inc., EPL's 100%-owned subsidiary, continues to generate significant revenue through its mineral exploration consulting activities for third-party clients.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Managements' current focus is to preserve its treasury while advancing its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Since 2012, Eagle Plains has added to its portfolio a number of new projects exceeding 130,000 ha targeting mainly gold, uranium and base-metals in Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the second best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2018 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $20M, most of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 30,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

