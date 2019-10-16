Riverside Provides Update on BHP Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Riverside Resources Inc. (“Riverside” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: R99), is pleased to provide a progress update on the Company’s minimum two-year, US$2,000,000 Exploration Financing Agreement with BHP for generative copper exploration within the Laramide copper belt of Sonora, Mexico (the “Program”) (see press release May 16, 2019). In September, Riverside and BHP completed their first 3-month (quarterly) Technical Committee (TC) Meeting, which comprised of field visits and a formal in-person meeting to go over all exploration plans and potential acquisition targets.



The first two to three quarters of the Program will be centred on regional prospect generation, with Riverside leveraging its in-country knowledge, databases and ongoing field work combined with assimilation of BHP’s historic data and scientific prospective targeting approaches to generate potential acquisition targets for the strategic Program’s consideration. Riverside’s aim is to establish a significant target list and complete initial field work to define clear next phases of exploration and drilling to begin testing targets with excellent discovery potential.

Riverside’s President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated: “We are encouraged by the collaboration with BHP to-date and our technical team continues to progress on new prospect generation in northeastern Sonora, Mexico. Our group has taken a high-level initial view observing the entire belt and now focus on combining data from the integration of our recently acquired Millrock databases along with BHP’s data to efficiently work through a series of high-level project evaluations during Q4 in advance of our next technical committee meeting near year-end. We look forward to progressing with BHP and drill-testing large porphyry copper targets together in 2020.”

As per the Program’s details, upon projects advancing from the generation phase to a Project Operation Phase (Phase II), BHP has the option to fund up to US$5,000,000 for drilling and other exploration expenditures on each defined project. Success fee payments of US$200,000 to Riverside would also be triggered once projects enter Phase II of the Program.

