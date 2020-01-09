Riverside Resources Outlines Corporate Outlook for 2020

Vancouver, January 9, 2020 - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: R99) ("Riverside" or the "Company") provides a brief outlook with corresponding goals for 2020. Riverside enters the year with a number of high-quality gold, silver and copper exploration assets in Mexico and a newly developed gold portfolio in Ontario, Canada. The Company had a busy and productive 2019 with a new strategic partnership agreement and new project acquisitions in both Canada and Mexico. The Company still maintains a tight share structure (less than 63M shares outstanding); no debt and cash in the bank. The bulleted list below outlines some of the key catalysts and opportunities the Company is currently forwarding into 2020:

Advancing its strategic funding agreement with BHP for generative copper exploration in northeastern Sonora, Mexico; including acquiring properties and progressing toward drilling

Additional exploration programs expected at the recently acquired Los Cuarentas Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico

Plans in place to spin-out the Peñoles Gold-Silver Project into a new resource Company, benefitting current Riverside shareholders through a Plan of Arrangement

The Company is targeting new Canadian joint-venture partnerships in 2020

New project acquisitions expected to continue expanding its portfolios in Canada and Mexico

Riverside holds marketable securities worth over $1,500,000 CDN and has retained NSR's on previously partnered projects

Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated: "Riverside is pleased with the accomplishments achieved in 2019 and is looking forward to accelerated growth in 2020 as we are bullish on the prospect of a very strong year in the gold space. The Company has been strategically positioning itself with high-quality projects and partnerships and is geared up for a productive year ahead."

Listen to Riverside's CEO, John-Mark Staude and VP Exploration, Freeman Smith speak with the Korelin Economics Report on the Company's 2019 milestones and the plans looking ahead in 2020.

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) will be exhibiting at the AEMA Round Up Project Generators Hub on Monday & Tuesday (Jan 20/21). Make sure to stop by for a detailed update on the Company's plans for the year ahead.

AME Roundup | Vancouver B.C, January 20 - 23, (Vancouver Convention Centre East)

https://roundup.amebc.ca

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has no debt and fewer than 63M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Canada and Mexico and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has additional properties available for option, with more information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF Riverside Resources Inc.

"John-Mark Staude"



Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude

President, CEO

Riverside Resources Inc.

info@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Fax: (778) 327-6675

Web: www.rivres.com

Raffi Elmajian

Corporate Communications

Riverside Resources Inc.

relmajian@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

TF: (877) RIV-RES1

Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Capitan Mining Plan of arrangement - spin out of shares to shareholders

Mexico

Los Cuarentas Project - see drilling at the project

Milestones Canada

Expand the portfolio in new Canadian jurisdictions

JV Partners on existing projects

Acquisition of new projects

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51277