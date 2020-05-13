Endeavour Silver Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK) announces that at the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2020 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 67,042,666 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 47.28% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
Director
Votes for
Votes withheld
Percent for
Percent withheld
Margaret M. Beck
24,324,673
932,880
96.31%
3.69%
Ricardo M. Campoy
24,373,637
883,916
96.50%
3.50%
Bradford J. Cooke
24,149,363
1,108,190
95.61%
4.39%
Geoffrey A. Handley
23,553,355
1,704,198
93.25%
6.75%
Rex J. McLennan
24,345,014
912,539
96.39%
3.61%
Kenneth Pickering
24,373,263
884,290
96.50%
3.50%
Mario D. Szotlender
23,637,997
1,619,556
93.59%
6.41%
All director nominees were re‑elected.
By a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted 87.18% in favour of re‑appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
