Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Endeavour Silver Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

12:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK) announces that at the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2020 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 67,042,666 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 47.28% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

Director Votes for Votes withheld Percent for Percent withheld
Margaret M. Beck 24,324,673 932,880 96.31% 3.69%
Ricardo M. Campoy 24,373,637 883,916 96.50% 3.50%
Bradford J. Cooke 24,149,363 1,108,190 95.61% 4.39%
Geoffrey A. Handley 23,553,355 1,704,198 93.25% 6.75%
Rex J. McLennan 24,345,014 912,539 96.39% 3.61%
Kenneth Pickering 24,373,263 884,290 96.50% 3.50%
Mario D. Szotlender 23,637,997 1,619,556 93.59% 6.41%

All director nominees were re‑elected.

By a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted 87.18% in favour of re‑appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information:
Galina Meleger, Director, Investor Relations
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Endeavour Silver Corp.

Endeavour Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0DJ0N
CA29258Y1034
www.edrsilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap