Cortus Metals is Set to Resume Trading at the Open and Accelerate Exploration of 23+ Gold-Silver Projects in Nevada

Edmonton, September 10, 2020 - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (the "Company", or "Cortus") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 1, 2020 regarding the closing of its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") to acquire the Grayson and Powerline mineral properties in North-Central Nevada with an oversubscribed $2.5 million private placement, the Company's common shares are scheduled to resume under the symbol "CRTS" at the market opening on September 10, 2020.

CEO Sean Mager commented, "The Grayson and Powerline projects are just the tip of the iceberg for our foray into Nevada and beyond. They will provide a foothold for our innovative methodology and a rapid growth strategy in The Great Basin. Our enthusiasm has been echoed by ground-floor investors and third parties alike, who welcome the opportunity to participate as we advance our expanding project portfolio in the context of a surging gold market. With the concerted effort of in-house and third-party exploration, we look forward to generating significant gold and silver discoveries and the commensurate shareholder returns in the months and years to come."

Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Company completed a split on the basis of two (2) new shares for each one (1) old share (the " Split"), which was conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore the Company's CUSIP number remains the same.

Cortus Metals Inc. is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

Forward Looking Information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators including the following: (i) the Company has no commercial operations and has no history of profit; (ii) investment in the common shares of the Company is highly speculative given the unknown nature of the Company's business and its present stage of development; (iii) there is no assurance that the Company will find a profitable undertaking or that it can successfully conclude a purchase of such an undertaking at all or on terms which are commercially acceptable; (iv) the directors and officers of the Company will only devote a portion of their time to the business and affairs of the Company and some of them are or will be engaged in other projects or businesses such that conflicts of interest may arise from time to time; and (v) there can be no assurance that an active and liquid market for the Company's common shares will develop and an investor may find it difficult to resell its common shares. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

