Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Dec. 01, 2020 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces that exploration drilling continues to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Melladito and San Bernabe vein systems at the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato, Mexico. Since drilling resumed in June, a total of 22 holes have been drilled of which 11 holes and 22 mineralized intervals returned high grades over mineable widths (view Melladito longitudinal section here).



Drilling highlights include the following intersections along the Melladito vein:

12.76 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 55 gpt silver over 4.5 metres (m) true width (1,076 gpt or 31.4 oz per ton (opT) silver equivalents (AgEq) over 14.8 feet (ft) using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio) including 0.4 m grading 43.5 gpt gold and 171 gpt silver (3,651 gpt AgEq or 106.4 opT over 1.3 ft) in hole BN-58

0.51 gpt gold and 491 gpt silver over 2.7 m true width (531 gpt or 15.5 opT AgEq over 8.9 ft) including 0.4 m grading 1.74 gpt gold and 2,220 gpt silver (2,359 gpt AgEq or 68.8 opT over 1.3 ft) in hole BN-52

Drill holes BN-40, 42, 57 extend the Melladito vein mineralization further to the north and at depth, drill holes 50, 52, 58 extend the Melladito vein mineralization further to the east and near surface to possibly connect with the San Pablo mine workings, and drill holes 45, 47 extend the Melladito vein mineralization another 200 m north on the other side of the San Ramon and Providencia shafts. The Melladito mineralized zone now measures up to 200 m long by more than 250 m deep, still open at depth and to the north.

An initial three holes were drilled along the San Bernabe vein system highlighted by hole BN-59 which returned 7.91 gpt gold and 12 gpt silver over a 2.7 m true width (645 gpt AgEq or 18.8 opT over 8.9 ft).

Drilling results are summarized in the following table:

Hole

Structure

From True Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) BN-40

Melladito 272.80 1.6 0.64 79 131 Including 272.80 0.9 0.57 132 177 FW Medallito 292.40 4.4 3.88 5 316 Including 294.50 0.4 12.90 14 1,046 BN-42

Melladito 296.90 4.3 3.70 8 304 Including 298.15 0.4 7.82 10 636 FW Melladito 334.55 1.9 2.12 5 174 Including 336.85 0.6 3.76 6 307 BN-44

San Ignacio? 151.00 1.5 0.23 163 181 Including 154.45 0.1 1.34 784 891 BN-45

Melladito 60.40 2.0 0.10 110 118 Including 63.15 0.3 0.15 253 2.65 Melladito 67.55 1.0 0.28 260 282 Including 68.55 0.4 0.66 660 713 San Ignacio? 111.25 2.6 1.90 357 509 Including 111.25 0.7 3.73 1,085 1,383 BN-47

Melladito 86.95 7.6 0.73 213 272 Including 93.25 0.4 1.13 713 803 FW Melladito 103.75 3.5 0.17 12 25 San Ignacio 167.45 5.1 1.48 243 361 Including 171.10 0.3 4.30 615 959 BN-50

HW Melladito 174.30 1.2 0.89 506 577 Including 175.10 0.4 2.01 1,390 1,551 Melladito 180.05 2.7 3.37 110 380 Including 180.30 0.6 8.47 236 914 Bolanitos-San Miguel? 220.60 2.5 5.52 20 464 Including 222.35 0.3 14.50 18 1,178 Bolanitos-San Miguel? 237.50 0.7 5.70 1,226 1,682 Including 237.50 0.2 15.95 3,460 4,736 BN-52

Melladito 212.50 2.7 0.51 491 531 Including 214.75 0.4 1.74 2,220 2,359 BN-56

FW Melladito 323.25 1.5 2.24 3 182 Including 323.25 0.3 9.87 11 801 BN-57

Melladito 283.10 3.7 3.89 4 315 Including 287.50 0.5 20.40 21 1,653 FW Melladito 300.70 1.1 2.01 4 165 Including 300.70 0.5 3.09 5 252 BN-58

Melladito 52.00 2.5 0.83 218 285 Including 52.60 0.3 1.90 723 875 Bolanitos 101.80 1.1 2.06 89 254 Including 102.25 0.4 5.48 217 655 Bolanitos 114.70 4.5 12.76 55 1,076 Including 116.20 0.4 43.50 171 3,651 BN-59

San Bernabe 106.55 2.7 7.91 12 645 Including 108.60 0.4 9.96 19 816

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver: gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Qualified Person and QA/ QC - Godfrey Walton, M.Sc ., P.Geo ., Endeavour President, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved this news release and supervised the drilling programs in Mexico. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates is used to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish and silver by aqua regia digestion and ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

