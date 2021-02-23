Dr. Marcello Veiga Heads up Newlox Gold Ventures Research and Development Corporation

Vancouver, 23 Feb 2021 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE:LUX) | (CNSX:LUX.CN) | (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Marcello Veiga as Chairman of Newlox Research and Development Corporation ("Newlox R&D").

As a global authority on artisanal and small-scale mining, Dr. Veiga brings to Newlox R&D his over 40 years of experience. He has served as a metallurgical engineer and environmental geochemist for mining and consulting companies, a professor at the Norman B. Keevil School of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia, and as the Chief Technical Advisor of the GEF/UNDP/UNIDO Global Mercury Project for UNIDO - United Nations Industrial Development Organization, in Vienna.

Dr. Veiga's primary interest has been developing technical and strategic approaches to improve the economic, social, and environmental conditions of the millions of artisanal miners producing gold worldwide for the benefit of all stakeholders (read more).

Dr. Veiga has held the position of Technical Advisor to Newlox Gold since the inception of the business and has been instrumental in developing the Company's environmentally and socially responsible gold production business. He has supported the Company with significant engineering assistance during two rounds of research and development at the University of British Columbia. Newlox continues to benefit from his strong connections to artisanal miners and governments established during his tenure at the United Nations.

Newlox Gold formalized its research and development division as Newlox R&D, a subsidiary company, in the summer of 2020. The goal of Newlox R&D is to accelerate the development of innovative technologies to modernize the $180 billion global gold industry and the $27 billion artisanal gold industry. Dr. Veiga has elected to devote a greater portion of his attention to this in his position as head of Newlox R&D.

Newlox R&D focuses on developing technologies aimed at the recovery of metals using non-toxic reagents, technologies aimed at removing historical pollution originating from artisanal mining, as well as recovering and separating desirable metals from polymetallic resource projects. All of the technologies being developed by Newlox R&D will provide economic, social, and environmental benefits compared to the legacy technologies currently employed in the resource industry.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"I am pleased to welcome my good friend and mentor, Dr. Marcello Veiga, to his role as Chairman of Newlox Research and Development. Dr. Veiga is a significant asset to the Company as it develops its business model and has been a steadfast supporter of Newlox's environmentally and socially responsible resource production business. Together, we have built Newlox's first processing plant, which is now producing gold in Costa Rica. Marcello continues to provide guidance to Newlox and is an integral part of the planned deployment of Newlox's business model to multiple jurisdictions.

As Chairman of Newlox R&D, Marcello will be spearheading the Company's resource technology division with the mission of developing a portfolio of cutting-edge technology to bring the resource industry into the 21st century. This R&D subsidiary is already delivering exceptional results, and we are looking forward to reporting further progress from the lab."

About Newlox Gold

Newlox has identified a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to not only recover precious metals but also affect positive change in the environmental and social landscape in its targeted jurisdictions of operations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

