Angus Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 - Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (OTCQB: ANGVF) ("Angus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") operated by OTC Markets Group in the United States under the ticker symbol "ANGVF". Angus continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ‎under the ticker symbol "GUS".‎



About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") operates the OTCQX? Best Market, the OTCQB? Venture Market and the Pink? Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link? ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services, enabling investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Angus Gold:

Angus is a Canadian gold exploration company with a 234-square-kilometres land package located in north-central Ontario approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and lies between Wesdome Gold Mines' two producing mines.

