Winston Gold to Commence First Drill Program on Hard Cash Property

WINNIPEG, May 13, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Bond Resource Inc. (Bond) (BJB) have plans to start an initial phase of exploration drilling on the Hard Cash joint venture Property located about three miles outside the town of Radersburg, Montana.

The Hard Cash property is being acquired in a lease-to-own deal that is held within a 50/50 joint venture between Winston Gold and Bond Resources (refer to news release dated February 11, 2021). The property was mined pre-WWII on a small scale, producing only 1,032 ounces of gold from 1,007 tons of mineralized rock.

"What attracted us to this property were the geological similarities it has to the vein system we are mining on the Winston property, which is located just 17.5 miles to the north," commented Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold. "An additional benefit is the fact that the Hard Cash property is located only 4.3 miles from our Paradine Mill Facility."

A total of six holes, or 488 metres (1,600 ft), of drill core is planned to be drilled from two locations. Three holes will target the area beneath the historic workings of the Hard Cash vein system. The remaining three holes will test a portion of a newly identified subparallel vein structure. This new vein was identified via a surface chip sample that assayed 4.29 g/t gold (0.175 oz per ton gold).

Based on the initial due diligence work performed on the Hard Cash Property, the Company believes that the project still hosts unmined gold mineralization. The goal of the initial drilling campaign will be to determine the continuity of gold mineralization on the Hard Cash Vein over an initial strike length of 61 metres (200 ft) and vertical depth extent of 41 metres (135 ft). In addition, the newly identified sub-parallel structure will also be tested over a strike length of 61 metres (200 ft), and to a vertical depth of 30 metres (100 ft).

Additional phases of drilling will be assessed after the Phase 1 drill program is complete.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bond Resources: Bond is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

