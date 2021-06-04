Upgrades to Paradine Mill Facility Nearing Completion

WINNIPEG, June 4, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that the necessary upgrades to the Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg, Montana, are nearing completion, despite staffing, material acquisition and delivery challenges.

Winston Gold continues to move forward with the goal of transforming the Paradine mill into reliable and efficient operation and repairs are expected to be completed by June 21, 2021.

"Naturally, with any re-commissioning activity, unforeseen challenges inevitably arise," commented Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold Corp. "I must commend our staff at the Paradine Mill facility for their perseverance and dedication during this period. The overall advantages of renovating an old mill still significantly outweigh building and permitting a new one."

Work at the mill is now focused on installing critical new parts (delayed due to shipping issues), in addition to re-configuring and optimizing the floatation circuits. The following points summarize the progress achieved to date:

Flotation room and circuit re-configured

Tailings line and pump re-routed

Pinion bearing on ball mill replaced and being installed

Pressure switch for Knelson concentrator received and installed

Ball mill lube pump installed

Improved illumination installed

Weir bars and sand gates on scavenger cells installed

The Paradine mill facility is being developed into a turn-key mineral processing plant," stated Mr. Joseph Carrabba, Executive Chairman of Winston Gold. "The mill lies in the heart of a region blessed with precious metal endowment, and the future value opportunities are significant."

Towards that end, Winston Gold recently formed a joint venture with Bond Resources (CSE:BJB) to test the near-term cash-flow viability of another past producer, the Hard Cash Mine. (Refer to news release dated May 13th 2021). The Hard Cash property is located just 4.3 miles from the Paradine Mill and an initial drill program should commence shortly.

About the Paradine Mill Facility

The Paradine mill located just 35 miles (56 km) by paved road from the Company's wholly owned Winston Gold project which is situated near Helena, Montana. The Mill has a nameplate capacity of 150 tons per day and hosts a ball milling circuit as well as both a gravity and flotation circuit. A new lined settling pond has been constructed for tailings disposal with a 35,000-ton capacity and two additional ponds are also being built.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

