O3 Mining Inc. Announces Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting Results
- election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below); and
- appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and
- approval of the Corporation's existing 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.
|
Name
|
Voted For
|
Voted For
|
Voted Withhold
|
Voted Withhold
|
John Burzynski
|
44,436,528
|
99.49%
|
228,846
|
0.51%
|
José Vizquerra Benavides
|
44,576,411
|
99.80%
|
88,963
|
0.20%
|
Murray John
|
42,938,312
|
96.13%
|
1,727,062
|
3.87%
|
Patrick F.N. Anderson
|
44,567,655
|
99.78%
|
97,719
|
0.22%
|
Keith McKay
|
44,441,354
|
99.50%
|
224,020
|
0.50%
|
Amy Satov
|
44,444,269
|
99.50%
|
221,105
|
0.50%
|
Bernardo Alvarez Calderon
|
44,574,349
|
99.80%
|
91,025
|
0.20%
|
Elijah Tyshynski
|
44,577,398
|
99.80%
|
87,976
|
0.20%
|
Mélissa Desrochers
|
44,468,061
|
99.56%
|
197,313
|
0.44%
About O3 Mining Inc.
O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million ounce deposits in Québec.
O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (137,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.
Contact
on O3 Mining, please contact: José Vizquerra Benavides, President, CEO and Director, Toll-Free: +1 (833) 979-3516, Telephone: +1 (873) 381-2014