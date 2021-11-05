Terreno Resources Closes Second Tranche to Increase Raise to $370,500 of the up to $1,000,000 Financing

TORONTO, November 5, 2021 - Terreno Resources Corp. (TSXV:TNO.H) ("Terreno" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has filed a revised Form C (Notice of Proposed Share Issuance/ Financing) for regulatory approval to close a second tranche of $95,000 under terms as news released on July 23, 2021 and on September 20, 2021.

The total planned financing is for up to 20,000,000 units at $0.05. Each unit consists of one common share plus one full warrant exercisable at $0.06 for twelve months from the date of closing. Subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to request an extension of the warrants for a second year exercisable at $0.07 and a third year exercisable at $0.08 as part of the application to graduate from the NEX board to the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders fees in shares and broker warrants may be issued subject to regulatory approval.

This second tranche consists of 1,900,000 common shares with a legend date of March 6, 2022 and 1,900,000 warrants exercisable at $0.06 for twelve months to November 5, 2022. The March 6, 2022 legend date will also apply to any shares issued for warrant exercises prior to March 6, 2022. This second tranche includes $15,000 from an insider who is a director and senior officer.

Subsequent to the close of this second tranche, the Company has 58,971,506 common shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information on the Company can be viewed at www.sedar.com

For additional information, contact: Tel: (905) 467-1109

Email: georgeabrown0955@gmail.com

Suite 1102, 44 Victoria Street, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1Y2

Neither The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

