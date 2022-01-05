Riverside Reports High Grade Sample Results with 2.6 oz/t Gold and 150 oz/t Silver at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Vancouver, January 5, 2022 - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to report high grade surface sample assay results from its most recent field exploration program at La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico. After completing a claim consolidation in September, Riverside conducted a follow up field mapping and sampling program of 103 samples with the best sample returning 83.2 g/t (2.6 oz/t) gold and 4,816 g/t (150 oz/t) silver. The work further enhanced Riverside's understanding of the structural and lithological context by linking the small historical workings into a larger regional context. Although the Project is still in its initial stages, mineralization appears to be of manto-chimney and replacement type within Pre-Cambrian to Cambrian sedimentary rocks (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Interpretative schematic cross section of the Plomito target in the Union-Famosa corridor showing stratigraphic column with interpretative mineralization relationship.



Previous sampling this year by Riverside returned high grade gold assays up to 59.4 g/t Au from dump materials and surface sampling (see press release October 6, 2021). Following-up on this high-grade discovery Riverside's team returned and was able to define the extent of the mineralization. The highlights of this latest work defined high grade polymetallic samples up to 30% Zn, 83.2 g/t Au, 4,816 g/t Ag, 10.3% Pb (see Table 1). Of the 103 samples assay value ranged from 83.3 g/t gold to non-detectable with about 30% of the samples returning significant values in gold, silver, lead and/or zinc the best being.

Au - high: 83.2 g/t; low cut-off: 0.5 g/t

Ag - high: 4,816 g/t; low cut-off: 300 g/t

Pb - high: 10.3%; low cut-off: 0.1%

Zn - high: 30%*; low cut-off: 0.1%

*30% Zn is the upper detection limit in analysis method performed

Table 1: Assays from La Union Polymetallic Project. Results from November 2021 program





Note: Best 13 assays from 103 samples collected.



Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude: "Our surface sampling results continue to return tremendous gold, silver and zinc grades at La Union. We recently expanded the property package here to more than 26 km2 and our ongoing field work is expected to include a geophysical survey and additional mapping and sampling while we advance permitting in tandem with preparation for a maiden drill program in 2022."

Geological Setting:





Figure 2: Geological map of the Union Project highlighting the two zones of El Plomito and the Union-Famosa Corridor.



Geological Environment

The La Union Project is part of the El Viejo Mountain range of NW Sonora, Mexico. The Sierra El Viejo comprises a thick sequence of Pre-Cambrian to Cambrian sedimentary units which the Company has been carefully mapping in detail. Many historical workings are spread across the range with the most extensive being the Union Mine, La Famosa Mine and El Plomito Mine; all located along the southern tip of the El Viejo range within Riverside's mineral concessions.

Three sedimentary units have been identified from top to bottom: black limestone, quartzite, and grey limestone. Thicknesses of these units vary from 150 to 250 m with folding occurring mostly within the grey limestone, which is believed to be the primary reactive layer responsible for mineral deposition (see Figure 1). As a weaker unit the grey limestone is prone to low angle thrusting while the quartzite units are more brittle and tend to fracture.

Post-mineral faulting also plays an important role. The west side of the property at the Plomito mine target area is separated from the Union-Famosa corridor target by a 3 km-wide colluvium-filled N-S trending graben. The geology at the Plomito Mine shows many similarities to the eastern side of the range at Union-Famosa where grey limestone with a small window of quartzite is mapped. Low angle faulting is also present in the area and tends to be mineralized showing carbonate replacement and patchy marble zones. Historical workings are scattered across the property and tend to follow the low angle oxidized structures varying from centimeters to metres in width.

Geochemistry shows an overall similar pattern across the property, with the dominant geochemical signature being polymetallic Pb-Ag-Zn-As-Cu-Sb-Au. Secondary Au-As association is recognized which suggests another hydrothermal event spatially associated with the dominant polymetallic event.

Mineralization is found on surface associated with low angle faults, folds, with the thicker mineralized intervals being where high angle fault intersect with other structures creating 'traps'. GIS compilation of Riverside's work and older data is showing a tendency for thicker mineralized zones to occur within the stratigraphy defined 'grey limestone' (see Figures 1 & 2) where replacement and crack infilling is noted.

Riverside is currently planning future exploration work, which will include a geophysical survey to better identify the depth and behavior of mineralization within the grey limestone unit and the structural nature of the lower part of the sedimentary sequence. The next stage in exploration will be to compile the proposed geophysics with the existing information to identify drill targets for a 2022 program.

Qualified Person & QA/QC:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the La Union Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Rock samples from the exploration program discussed above at La Union were shipped to the Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico for ICP and fire assaying for gold. The rejects remained with Bureau Veritas in Mexico while the pulps were transported to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, BC, Canada for 45 element ICP/ES-MS analysis and Aqua Regia total Hg analysis. A QA/QC program was implemented as part of the sampling procedures for the exploration program. Standard samples were randomly inserted into the sample stream every 20 to 30 samples prior to being sent to the laboratory for analysis.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has no debt and approximately 71M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has additional properties available for option, with more information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

