FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Principal Geologist

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2022 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Wilson, P. Geo., as the Company's Principal Geologist. Ms. Wilson, formerly Chief Mine Geologist with Pure Gold Mining Inc. and Lead Production Geologist with Newmont Corporation, will lead the exploration activities and advancement of the geological understanding of FPX's projects, including the PEA-stage Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia.

"We are happy to welcome Erin to our growing team and look forward to drawing on her deep experience in managing work programs through the complete project development cycle," commented Andrew Osterloh, FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects. "Erin has a strong track record of leading exploration teams in both supervisory and management roles, having planned, managed and executed work programs covering early-stage, resource-stage and production-stage assets. As we move our flagship Baptiste project toward a preliminary feasibility study and pursue the sizeable exploration potential at our new Van discovery, she will play a critical role in ensuring the Company maintains a high standard of technical proficiency and mutually beneficial collaboration with our First Nations partners."

Ms. Wilson has over 18 years' experience in exploration, resource and mine geology. In her previous role as the Chief Mine Geologist for Pure Gold Mining, she had oversight and responsibility for mine site geological and block models, working with senior management in developing geological work programs and managing a strong safety culture in compliance with company policies and occupational health and safety regulations. Prior to joining Pure Gold Mining, Ms. Wilson worked in a number of roles for Goldcorp and Newmont at the Red Lake Gold Mines for nine years. As the lead Exploration Geologist and Production Geologist at the Couchenour Project, she developed and managed multi-million dollar work programs, supervising geological site personnel and integrating drill results for the growth of mineral reserves and resources at the project. Ms. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Geography from the University of Victoria, and serves as a mentor for International Women in Mining ("IWiM"), a global organization pursuing gender equality and promoting women's voices, access to opportunities and leadership in mining.

FPX has granted 250,000 stock options to Ms. Wilson. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.55 per share and will expire on January 10, 2027.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia. The District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 82 holes and over 34,000 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.