Carlos Espinosa Officially Joins RooGold as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2022 - (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) - RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") would like to officially welcome Carlos Espinosa as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President and member of the Board of Directors, effective as of March 4th, 2022.

Further to the news release dated February 9, 2022, Mr. Espinosa replaces Michael Mulberry, who will remain a Director of RooGold. Yana Borovskaya has officially stepped down from the Board of Directors concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Espinosa.

Carlos Espinosa commented, "I am very excited to join a company with a great team of professionals and excellent gold and silver assets in Australia, a country with a long mining tradition and one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. I am sure that together we will build a fantastic story and an amazing company, adding value to our shareholders, as well as local communities, government, employees and consultants, and the rest of stakeholders around RooGold."

Issuance of Stock Options

RooGold has issued 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, effective March 4, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 and are exercisable for a period of five (5) years, expiring March 4, 2027. The Options will be subject to a vesting schedule whereby 166,667 Options will vest every six (6) months from Effective Date.

About ROOGOLD

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

