West Vault Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Vancouver, April 5, 2022 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that the Company will commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB"), to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), subject to TSXV approval. The Company may purchase up to 2,904,512 common shares, which represents approximately 5% of the 58,090,242 outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares").

The NCIB will commence on about April 11, 2022, and terminate on the earlier of the Company purchasing a total of 2,904,512 Common Shares, the Company providing a notice of termination or on April 10, 2023. All purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSXV at market prices and otherwise in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV. All Common Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be subsequently canceled. The price which the Company will pay for any such Common Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the NCIB will be financed out of the unallocated working capital of the Company. The Company has appointed PI Financial Corp. to conduct the NCIB on its behalf. The Company intends to utilize the NCIB at its discretion to make opportunistic purchases to create shareholder value and manage the number of outstanding common shares.

The board of directors of the Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Common Shares may not adequately reflect the Company's underlying value and future prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Common Shares represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources and would be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of West Vault Mining Inc.

Frank R. Hallam

Chief Financial Officer

For further information please see the Company's website at www.westvaultmining.com or contact us by email at info@westvaultmining.com.

Investor Relations:

Sandy McVey

(604) 685 8311 / info@westvaultmining.com

