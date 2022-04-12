FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Anne Currie, Former Senior Partner with Environmental Resources Management (ERM)

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2022 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Currie to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Currie is a recognized leader in the permitting of major Canadian mining projects, with over 30 years of experience in the private and public sector, including as a former senior partner with the leading global consultancy Environmental Resources Management ("ERM"), and in her prior role as British Columbia's Chief Gold Commissioner, the chief regulatory authority for the Mineral Tenure Act.

"We are very happy to welcome Anne to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. "Anne has an exceptional track record in steering the environmental assessment and permitting processes for major mining projects in British Columbia, including for the KSM, Brucejack, Kemess Underground, and Blackwater projects. As a recognized leader in the Canadian mining industry, she will help us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, and support management in fostering the development of relationships with government officials at the regional, provincial and federal levels, and with our Indigenous partners."

In her present role, Ms. Currie is advising Canadian mining companies on permitting applications, stakeholder and Indigenous engagement, and sustainability and ESG reporting and disclosure. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Guelph and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Victoria.

The appointment of Ms. Currie is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities. Ms. Currie has been granted options on 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock, exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share for a five-year period commencing on April 11, 2022.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia. The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.



"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.