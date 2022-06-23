Gold Hunter Resources Inc. Comences Work Program at the Cameron Lake East Property, Ontario, Canada

Vancouver, June 23, 2022 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a work program on the Cameron Lake East Property in southwest Ontario.

The Cameron Lake East Property is located in the Rowan Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division in northwestern Ontario, approximately 75 km southeast of the town of Kenora. The Cameron Lake East Property was originally acquired as the listing asset for Gold Hunter in August 2020, and consists of 18 contiguous mining claims for a total of 4,660 Ha

The property is an early-stage project that is an early-stage underexplored, which hosts several mineral showings and zones of geochemical anomalism coincident with occurrences of favorable prospective geology and structure across the claims disposition. The 2022 work program is to consist of systematic soil sampling over a broader area with the objective of identifying larger scale anomalous geochemical trends contiguous with previous identified anomalisms during the previous 2020 work program. The program is to be complimented by additional geological and structural mapping and prospecting at the historical mineral showing located on the property and will be completed by Longford Exploration Services.

Richard Macey, President, and CEO, commented: "We are pleased that the exploration program for 2022 on the Cameron Lake East Property is being carried out by Longford Exploration Services and shall look forward to reporting the results as soon as they become available. In addition, the Company is looking forward to confirming a drilling program on its newly acquired Rambler and Tilt Cove properties located in Newfoundland. Both properties have outcropping massive sulphide mineralization at surface which have yet to be drill tested in modern times. The properties are located under the headframe of previous and currently producing mines."

Cameron Lake East Property Geology

The Pipestone-Cameron Fault (PCDZ in Figure 1) is a major discontinuity separating rocks of the Kakagi Lake Greenstone Belt in the southwest from the Rowan Lake greenstone belt in the northeast. The Cameron Lake East Property lies within the Rowan Lake Greenstone belt which includes a succession of pillowed mafic flows called the 'Rowan Lake Volcanics' and a succession dominated by intermediate pyroclastic rocks known as the 'Cameron Lake Volcanics' (2732 ± 2Ma). This volcanic stratigraphy is folded by the Shingwak Lake anticline and cut by subordinate 2nd order fault splays emanating from the PCFZ eastward onto the property. These are analogous to the Cameron Lake Shear Zone (CLSZ) and Monte-Cristo Sear Zone (MCSZ) which are located to the south of the property. Several know mineral deposits are known to occur along these structures in the local area.







Figure 1: Property Geology of Cameron Lake East Property (modified from Johns, 2007). Shingwak Lake Anticline (SA), Stevens Lake Pluton (SLP), Pipestone -Cameron Fault (PCDZ), Cameron Lake Shear Zone (CLSZ), Nolan Lake Stock (NLS), Atikwa Lake Batholith (AtB).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/128682_59e8655c548a79a8_002full.jpg





Legend for Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this legend, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/128682_59e8655c548a79a8_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer, P.Geo is an independent consultant for the Company and a Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. In January 2022 Gold Hunter acquired 8 additional properties in Newfoundland which amount to 580 claims for 14,500 ha (See January 25th 2022 New Release here). The acquisition included the Rambler and Tilt Cove projects which are located adjacent to known productive VHMS deposits located on the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland.

The Rambler Project on the Baie Verte Peninsula, proximal to the currently producing Ming Mine, and Rambler Metals and Anaconda's currently producing gold mines. The Project comprises 5 Claims for a total of 3,800 ha. The project is situated along strike from the currently producing Ming Mine with outcropping massive sulphide mineralization and former mine workings on the property. The combined property hosts up to 25 known mineral showings and outcropping massive sulphide mineralization along strike of the operating Ming Mine, and on numerous adjacent mineralized trends.

The Tilt Cove Project on the Baie Verte Peninsula adjacent to the previously producing Tilt Cove Mine, and Anaconda Mining Tilt Cove Project. The project comprises 3 mineral claims for a total of 1,300 ha. The project is situated along strike from the historically producing Tilt Cove Mine with outcropping massive sulphide mineralization and former mine workings on the property. The amalgamated property hosts up to seven known mineral showings and a 1.5 km of mineralized corridor joining the Tilt Cove mine with Anaconda's Tilt Cove project.

For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 21, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

