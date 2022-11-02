Riverside Resources Director Brian Groves Passes Away

Vancouver, November 1, 2022 - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company") is sad to report the passing of its longest serving director, Brian Groves, who passed due to natural causes on Monday Oct 24, 2022. Brian had become the first additional director to the company on Oct 1, 2007, immediately after the Company listed on the TSX-V on August 28, 2007. Brian's leadership added immediate experience, commitment, and sage guidance to the Riverside team and throughout the Company's growth over the past 15 years. While remaining a strong voice of reason and value for all stakeholders, Brian's help with First Nations and mentoring were among his key traits. His knowledge of geology, geophysics and the mineral exploration business helped guide the company on multiple occasions.

Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, commented: "While being a great director, Brian was a constant supporter of Riverside and a friend. He was integral in helping us on many occasions with finding more balance and perspective in the initiatives we took on. To that effect, he also had a continued focus on family and still regularly kept up with our industry. Brian will be dearly missed!"

The Company would like to direct all parties, interested in offering condolences to the Groves family, to the following link: https://www.drakecremation.com/brian-john-groves-1954-2022/

