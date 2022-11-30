Waraba Gold Limited Files Technical Report for Maligonga East Gold Project

Toronto, November 30, 2022 - Waraba Gold Ltd. (CSE: WBGD) (FSE: ZE0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its technical report entitled "Technical Report, Maligonga East Gold Project, Kéniéba, Mali West, West Africa" effective November 18, 2022 for its Maligonga East Gold Project (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and authored by Olufemi Ajayi (MAIG), consulting geologist for Birima Gold Resources Consulting, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

The Technical Report is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Carl Esprey

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: +1 312 235 2605

Email: cesprey@warabagold.com

About Waraba Gold Limited

The Company is a resource exploration company that is acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The Company is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "WBGD" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ZE0".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146328