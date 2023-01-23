Rackla Metals Announces VP Exploration Appointment

Vancouver, January 23, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Casselman has been appointed as its Vice-President, Exploration. Before joining the Company, Mr. Casselman was the Head, Minerals Geology of the Yukon Geological Survey, having joined the Survey in 2015.

Previous to his work with the Survey, from 1985 to 2015, Mr. Casselman worked in mineral exploration on projects in Indonesia, Argentina, Turkey, Alaska and Canada, including the three northern territories: Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon. Mr. Casselman graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in geology from Carleton University in 1985 and is a registered professional geoscientist. He served two terms as President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines, three years as the Chair of the Dawson Regional Planning Commission, two years as a member of the Yukon Mineral Advisory Board (which reports to the Yukon Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources) and was on the Advisory Committee for the Geological Program at Yukon University.

Simon Ridgway, CEO of Rackla Metals commented: "We are very pleased to have Scott join the Rackla Metals team. He brings 37 years of mineral exploration and industry experience, and his extensive experience in the Yukon and NWT will assist us in driving forward our exploration program in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt."

