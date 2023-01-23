Karora Resources Drills 9.5 g/t Over 7.1 metres at Western Flanks Deeps and Extends Potential Mineralized Strike at New Mason Zone to 700 metres

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a continuation of significant results from gold exploration and infill drilling at the Beta Hunt Mine:

In the Hunt Block, deep framework drilling for the Western Flanks zone continues to substantiate previously reported results which shows the main shear mineralization extends up to 250 metres below the current Mineral Resource and remains open at depth.

Initial results from deep drilling of the central section of A Zone also supports the extension of the defined mineralization up to 150 metres below the current Mineral Resource, remaining open at depth.

In the Beta Block, drilling targeting the Mason and Cowcill zones delivered results supportive of potential new mining opportunities located west and east of the Larkin Mineral Resource, respectively. New drilling of the southern extension at Mason has highlighted the potential for 700 metres of mineralized strike extent.

Recent intersection highlights from the ongoing Beta Hunt underground diamond drill program are listed below:

Western Flanks Deeps1

WW395-18AE: 9.5 g/t over 7.1 metres

WW395-14AE: 3.8 g/t over 6.0 metres

A Zone North & A Zone Deeps Central2

WA380-003AE: 6.6 g/t over 9.0 metres

AA38ACC-06AR: 5.3 g/t over 6.0 metres

Mason2

BM1890-22AE: 3.3g/t over 23.0 metres and 5.4g/t over 11.0 metres

BM1890-21AE: 4.4 g/t over 11.0 metres

BM1890-24AE: 6.5 g/t over 5.0 metres

BLB13-06AE: 9.0 g/t over 3.0 metres

Cowcill2

BCB13-03AE: 3.3 g/t over 11.9 metres

BC1704-012AE: 4.4 g/t over 4.9 metres

Estimated True Widths Interval lengths are downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "The new results reported from the Western Flanks deep drilling program continue to be very strong, demonstrating robust results from the southern section of the zone. These results build on the previously reported strong deep drilling results from the central section of Western Flanks and provide more confidence in the consistency of gold mineralization up to 250 metres below the current Western Flanks gold Mineral Resource which remains open at depth. Results from the southern zone drilling returned strong intersections of 9.5 g/t over 7.1 metres and 3.8 g/t over 6.0 metres.

The third set of results from the new Mason Zone continue to support our interpretation of a significant gold mineralized system parallel to, and west of the Larkin Zone. The new results include intersections of 5.4 g/t over 11.0 metres and 6.5 g/t over 5.0 metres building on the previously reported best-ever Mason intersection of 12.0 g/t over 17.0 metres (see Karora news release dated October 25, 2022). Having four new holes drilled at Mason returning significant gold mineralization results is very encouraging for the potential of Mason to be a robust new mining opportunity at Beta Hunt south of the Alpha Island Fault.

Additionally, we reported more strong results from the north and central section of A Zone Deeps and Cowcill shears including 6.6 g/t over 9.0 metres (A Zone Deeps) and 3.3 g/t over 11.9 metres (Cowcill). The A Zone results support the continuation of the Mineral Resource at depth. At Cowcill, the results support the potential for new gold Mineral Resource parallel and east of the Larkin Mineral Resource.

Overall, the results reported today support the potential for significant ongoing Mineral Resource growth that exists at Beta Hunt, following on from several years of impressive ounce additions at our flagship asset."

Beta Hunt Gold Drilling Update

From October 1, 2022 to December 15, 2022, a total of 37 gold resource definition and exploration holes were drilled at Beta Hunt for 9,152 metres. Gold drilling focused on extending and infilling at Western Flanks, A Zone Deeps and the Mason and Cowcill Zones south of the Alpha Island Fault.

Drilling Results

Gold drilling results greater than 1g/t and their location over the period October 14 to December 9, 2022 are shown in Figure 1 and detailed in Table 1 and 2. The drilling results also include holes targeting nickel which are also assayed for gold mineralization.

Western Flanks Deeps: drilling continues to test the down-dip continuation of the gold mineralization below the southern portion of the current Mineral Resource. Results for the central portion were previously reported and included intersections of 13.6 g/t over 5.3 metres and 2.7 g/t over 6.7 metres (Karora news release, August 2, 2022). Initial results from the southern portion were also previously reported and included intersections of 3.6 g/t over 5.4 metres and 3.1 g/t over 10.8 metres (Karora news release, October 25, 2022). New results from drilling the down-dip southern portion of the deposit have now been received with significant intersections1 highlighted below:

WW395-18AE: 9.5 g/t over 7.1 metres - at the margin of current resource (Figure 2)

WW395-14AE: 3.8 g/t over 6.0 metres - extension of current resource

WW386SP-11AE: 3.0 g/t over 4.0 metres - extension of current resource

Estimated true widths.

Combined with previously reported results, the new results indicate continuity of the Western Flanks gold system from 150 to 250 metres below the current Mineral Resource with the system remaining open at depth and along strike.

A Zone North and A-Zone Deeps-Central: Aligned with the Western Flanks drilling in the Hunt Block, drilling of the A Zone is designed to support the Karora Growth Plan by upgrading and extending the current Mineral Resource. As part of the current program, drilling infilled the northern margin of the Mineral Resource and tested the down-dip continuation of the gold mineralization below the central portion of the deposit. New results include significant intersections1 highlighted below:

A Zone Deeps

WA380-003AE: 6.6 g/t over 9.0 metres - extension of current resource

WA380-006AE: 4.4 g/t over 5.7 metres - extension of current resource

A Zone North

WA380-003AE: 2.8 g/t over 10.0 metres - infilling existing resource

WA380-006AE: 14.8 g/t over 2.0 metres - infilling existing resource

Interval lengths are downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

The A Zone Deeps results support the extension of mineralization 100 metres to 150 metres below the current Mineral Resource.

Mason and Cowcill: Results were returned from four holes drilled to test the interpreted Mason Zone mineralization located approximately 100 to 200 metres west of and parallel to the Larkin Zone. All holes returned significant results1 building on the previously reported results of 6.0 g/t over 13 metres in drill hole BM1890-25AE and 12.0 g/t over 17.0 metres in drill hole BM1941SP3-01AE (see Karora news releases dated August 23, 2022 and October 25, 2022), highlighting the potential for a new mining opportunity south of the Alpha Island Fault.

BM1890-22AE: 3.3 g/t over 23.0 metres and 5.4 g/t over 11.0 metres;

BM1890-21AE: 4.4 g/t over 11.0 metres;

BLB13-06AE: 9.0 g/t over 3.0 metres;

Interval lengths are downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

Results from the most northern drill holes (BM1890-22AE/21 AE) indicate Mason to be part of the same gold system that produced the Larkin Mineral Resource (Figure 3.). Drill hole BLB13-06AE is the southern-most hole to test the Mason Zone (Figure 1). This hole returned an intersection of 9.0 g/t over 3.0 metres highlighting potential for the mineralization to extend over a 700 metre strike.

Significant results1. also continue to be returned for the Cowcill Zone (Figure 4):

BCB13-03AE: 3.3 g/t over 11.9 metres

BCB13-01AE: 2.4g/t over 9.0 metres

Interval lengths are downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

These intercepts build on the previously reported results and support the potential for both the Mason and Cowcill Zones to deliver new mining opportunities south of the Alpha Island Fault. Both Zones are still at a relatively early stage in their development and, until now, were virtually untested along strike for gold mineralization as a result of the historical focus on nickel targets along the ultramafic/basalt contact in these areas.

Additional extensional and infill drilling of the Mason and Cowcill Zones is planned for 2023.

An updated resource and reserve estimate is expected to be released later in the first quarter of 2023.

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

At Beta Hunt all drill core sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to SGS Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation and assaying by 50 gram fire assay analytical method. All gold diamond drilling samples submitted for assay include at least one blank and one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") per batch, plus one CRM or blank every 20 samples. In samples with observed visible gold mineralization, a coarse blank is inserted after the visible gold mineralization to serve as both a coarse flush to prevent contamination of subsequent samples and a test for gold smearing from one sample to the next which may have resulted from inadequate cleaning of the crusher and pulveriser. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 20 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm. Samples for nickel analysis are shipped to SGS Australia Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation. Pulps are then shipped to Perth for assaying. The analytical technique is ICP41Q, a four acid digest ICP-AES package. Assays recorded above the upper detection limit (25,000ppm Ni) are re-analyzed using the same technique with a greater dilution (ICP43B). All samples submitted for nickel assay include at least one Certified Reference Material (CRM) per batch, with a minimum of one CRM per 20 samples. Where problems have been identified in QAQC checks, Karora personnel and the SGS laboratory staff have actively pursued and corrected the issues as standard procedure.

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on increasing gold production to a targeted range of 185,000-205,000 ounces by 2024 at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 Mtpa processing plant, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mines. In July 2022, Karora acquired the 1.0 Mtpa Lakewood Mill in Western Australia. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve are hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. The Corporation also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project, which came into production in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value and responsible mining, as demonstrated by Karora's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR and also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to, among other items, production guidance, the organic growth profile and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville Gold Operation, the Aquarius and Two Boys Projects, Spargos Gold Mine and Lake Cowan prospect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Karora to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Karora 's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Karora has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Karora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Beta Hunt Significant Gold Results - Oct 14, 2022 to December 9, 2022

Target/ Prospect Hole ID Sub

interval From

(m) To (m) Downhole

Interval (m) Estimated

True Width Au

(g/t)1. AZONE AA38ACC-06AR

76.0 90.0 14.0

2.1 AZONE

94.0 100.0 6.0

1.9 AZONE

111.0 116.0 5.0

2.2 AZONE

130.0 136.0 6.0

5.3 AZONE AA38ACC-08AR

40.0 42.0 2.0

5.1 AZONE



59.5 63.5 4.0

3.3 AZONE



67.0 77.0 10.0

2.8 AZONE AA38ACC-09AR

56.8 69.0 12.2

1.3 AZONE AA38ACC-12AR

136.0 138.0 2.0

14.8 30C B30-1830-13NR

1.0 11.0 10.0

1.9 30C B30-1830-14NR

0.0 6.6 6.6

2.8 30C B30-1890-17NR

107.0 110.0 3.0

3.4 30C B30-19-024NR

28.0 30.0 2.0

7.5 30C B30-19-026NR

6.0 11.0 5.0

2.3 30C B30-19-029NR

1.9 7.0 5.1

2.8 30C



16.0 17.0 1.0

14.5 30C



31.4 36.1 4.7

2.4 30C B30-20-001NE

66.0 72.0 6.0

1.9 30C B30-20-003NE

58.0 63.0 5.0

2.2 COW BC1704-012AE

132.6 137.0 4.4

4.9 COW BCB13-01AE

62.0 71.0 9.0

2.4 COW BCB13-02AE

72.0 83.0 11.0

1.8 COW



117.7 119.0 1.3

7.8 COW BCB13-03AE

128.0 129.6 1.6

7.3 COW



136.2 148.0 11.9

3.3 LARK BL1941SP3-05AE

147.8 149.0 1.2

10.4 LARK



147.8 149.0 1.2

10.4 LARK BL1941SP3-13AE

209.0 214.0 5.0

2.4 LARK BLB13-06AE

150.0 153.0 3.0

3.5 LARK



272.0 275.0 3.0

9.0 Mason BM1890-21AE

100.0 111.0 11.0

4.4 Mason



214.0 217.0 3.0

4.1 Mason BM1890-22AE

135.0 137.0 2.0

10.4 Mason



200.0 211.0 11.0

5.4 Mason



221.0 225.0 4.0

2.6 Mason



252.0 275.0 23.0

3.3 MASON BM1890-24AE

43.0 47.0 4.0

3.8 MASON



53.0 58.0 5.0

6.5 MASON



75.0 81.0 6.0

2.3 MASON



142.0 145.0 3.0

6.4 MASON



253.0 261.0 8.0

2.1 MASON



355.7 363.4 7.7

1.9 MASON BM1941SP3-03AE

39.0 47.0 8.0

2.2 MASON



51.5 57.7 6.2

1.6 40C W44-405-007NE-A

16.0 23.0 7.0

2.3 40C W44-405-016NE

14.0 15.0 1.0

21.9 AZONE WA380-003AE

3.0 5.3 2.3

7.9 AZONE



289.0 298.0 9.0

6.6 AZONE WA380-005AE

2.0 7.0 5.0

3.8 AZONE



232.0 234.0 2.0

7.1 AZONE WA380-006AE

3.7 5.8 2.1

11.8 AZONE



8.5 12.0 3.5

6.7 AZONE



39.0 41.0 2.0

6.0 AZONE



250.8 256.5 5.7

4.4 AZONE WA380-008AE

2.0 7.0 5.0

8.6 WF WW386SP-08AR

86.5 93.0 6.5

2.4 WF



113.0 118.0 5.0

2.1 WF



121.0 129.0 8.0

1.9 WF



135.0 139.0 4.0

2.9 WF WW386SP-11AE

89.5 92.0 2.5 1.5 14.3 WF



112.0 120.0 8.0 3.7 2.0 WF



137.0 141.0 4.0 2.1 3.4 WF



151.0 160.0 9.0 4.0 3.0 WF



198.0 207.0 9.0 3.8 1.2 WF WW395-13AE

43.7 49.6 6.0 1.1 3.4 WF WW395-14AE

46.0 47.5 1.5 0.8 7.4 WF



160.4 166.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 WF



277.0 288.0 11.0 6.0 3.8 WF



303.3 307.0 3.8 2.1 4.7 WF WW395-18AE

184.0 186.1 2.1 1.3 7.2 WF



191.0 200.0 9.0 5.9 1.8 WF



214.0 224.7 10.7 7.1 9.5 WF



251.3 256.0 4.7 3.3 2.7



1. Reported gold grades > 1.0 g/t downhole and gram x metre > 10



Table 2 Beta Hunt - Drillhole Collars for Gold Results received Oct 14, 2022 to December 9, 2022

Target/

Prospect Hole ID MGA_N MGA_E mRL DIP AZI Total

Length (m) AZONE AA38ACC-01AR 6545028.1 374126.4 42.3 15.7 188.5 80.8 AZONE AA38ACC-03AR 6545031.3 374123.0 41.7 9.2 278.2 138.0 AZONE AA38ACC-06AR 6545028.6 374126.2 40.6 -19.3 157.0 170.5 AZONE AA38ACC-08AR 6545029.0 374125.3 40.4 -36.9 196.7 96.0 AZONE AA38ACC-09AR 6545030.1 374123.0 40.2 -37.0 241.6 101.7 AZONE AA38ACC-10AR 6545030.4 374123.5 40.0 -60.3 214.8 140.8 AZONE AA38ACC-12AR 6545028.9 374125.3 40.5 -41.8 161.5 195.0 AZONE AA38ACC-14AR 6545030.0 374128.7 43.8 41.6 154.8 107.3 AZONE AASP22-27AE 6544543.5 374500.6 -266.3 -50.4 337.1 378.2 30C B30-1830-08NR 6542709.5 375518.1 -353.4 50.5 243.0 33.7 30C B30-1830-08NR 6542709.5 375518.1 -353.4 50.5 243.0 33.7 30C B30-1830-13NR 6542723.2 375515.7 -357.0 -4.9 264.2 81.1 30C B30-1830-14NR 6542711.7 375528.7 -358.3 -5.7 228.5 62.5 30C B30-19-024NR 6542617.0 375623.9 -382.3 37.0 230.5 54.3 30C B30-19-025NR 6542617.5 375623.3 -383.1 24.0 230.5 57.1 30C B30-19-026NR 6542616.8 375624.0 -381.6 44.0 202.5 54.1 30C B30-19-027NR 6542617.2 375623.5 -383.1 24.0 202.5 65.9 30C B30-19-028NR 6542617 375623.6 -383.5 14 202.5 65.8 30C B30-19-029NR 6542617.5 375623.5 -382.7 33.0 253.5 66.0 30C B30-19-030NR 6542617.2 375623.6 -383.2 23.0 217.5 56.7 30C B30-20-001NE 6542350.6 375841.5 -397.4 47.0 240.5 135.0 30C B30-20-003NE 6542350.5 375841.4 -397.7 41.0 223.5 120.0 30C B30-20-004NE 6542350.3 375841.5 -397.6 37.0 207.5 117.1 30C B30-20-005NE 6542275.1 375900.6 -404.0 42.0 249.5 140.8 30C B30-20-008NE 6542275.1 375900.8 -403.2 30.0 224.5 123.0 30C B30-20-010NE 6542350.2 375841.2 -398.2 33.0 239.5 122.4 30C B30-20-011NE 6542350.5 375841.5 -397.5 46.0 212.5 110.8 30C B30-20-012NE 6542274.9 375900.7 -403.9 25.0 213.5 126.0 30C B30-20-014NE 6542274.9 375900.6 -404.3 20.0 260.5 138.0 COW BC1704-010AE 6543392.5 375449.0 -292.3 -24.5 227.8 384.5 COW BC1704-012AE 6543392.6 375448.9 -292.7 -43.0 223.9 291.0 COW BC1825-04AE 6542759.7 375551.3 -367.1 -56.0 56.5 316.2 COW BCB13-01AE 6542360.9 375840.8 -400.4 -9.6 2.8 152.5 COW BCB13-02AE 6542361.1 375840.7 -400.4 -14.3 49.8 200.6 COW BCB13-03AE 6542360.8 375840.8 -401.1 -41.7 2.8 219.0 COW BCB13-04AE 6542361.1 375840.7 -401.1 -53.8 48.4 176.9 Gamma BGB16-002AE 6541911.1 376003.5 -467.9 4.1 96.9 307.9 LARK BL1941SP3-04AE 6542438.8 375455.6 -405.4 -13.6 59.6 195.1 LARK BL1941SP3-05AE 6542438.9 375455.7 -406.0 -36.4 59.7 291.1 LARK BL1941SP3-13AE 6542438.7 375455.4 -405.1 -12.5 35.1 255.4 LARK BLB13-06AE 6542350.4 375841.5 -401.3 -50.9 233.0 437.9 LARK BLB16-09AE 6541898.8 375982.6 -471.8 -60.2 217.7 194.9 Mason BM1890-21AE 6542769.7 375339.1 -385.7 -18.1 292.2 317.9 Mason BM1890-22AE 6542769.7 375339.1 -385.7 -36.5 293.5 347.6 MASON BM1890-24AE 6542766.3 375338.7 -387.6 -24.5 237.5 383.5 MASON BM1941SP3-03AE 6542439.3 375424.8 -405.9 -33.5 274.1 339.4 HUNT HE004-NE 6544917.8 374858.7 289.8 -85.0 229.0 237.7 Sorrenson SSOR-09-AE 6545333.4 374566.5 288.9 -70.0 224.5 237.5 40C W44-405-003NE 6543561.4 375292.9 -397.0 1.0 227.3 221.9 40C W44-405-007NE-A 6543706.7 375122.3 -398.3 40.0 218.5 161.7 40C W44-405-013NE 6543631.9 375234.3 -398.0 43.0 222.5 179.8 40C W44-405-014NE 6543631.9 375234.3 -398.0 57.0 222.5 158.8 40C W44-405-016NE 6543706.8 375122.4 -399.4 25.0 224.5 167.8 AZONE WA380-001AE 6544148.9 374747.3 -372.6 -1.1 60.5 254.9 AZONE WA380-003AE 6544148.8 374747.3 -373.5 -45.4 62.7 333.0 AZONE WA380-005AE 6544149.1 374747.2 -373.4 -26.9 34.9 287.9 AZONE WA380-006AE 6544149.3 374746.6 -373.6 -46.1 33.4 306.0 AZONE WA380-007AE 6544149.1 374747.2 -372.6 -1.0 9.9 283.3 AZONE WA380-008AE 6544149.4 374746.5 -373.5 -22.9 10.2 315.0 AZONE WA405-038AE 6543703.4 375153.9 -401.8 -70.2 18.5 528.3 WF WW386SP-08AR 6544008.0 374944.6 -381.8 -40.0 191.3 163.4 WF WW386SP-11AE 6544007.4 374945.5 -382.1 -52.3 187.4 317.5 WF WW395-13AE 6543803.4 375247.9 -392.5 -51.3 213.5 393.0 WF WW395-14AE 6543803.4 375248.4 -392.7 -46.2 192.5 333.1 WF WW395-15AE-A 6543803.4 375249.1 -392.7 -39.6 176.2 407.0 WF WW395-18AE 6543803.5 375247.5 -392.7 -38.5 241.6 269.9

SOURCE Karora Resources Inc.